MONTGOMERY – North-South All-Star squads for the upcoming 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys’ and Girls’ Soccer competition have been selected. The four 18-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors were announced by Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Monday.
The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will also host all-star games in basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week, July 17-21. Fall sports and winter sports all-star teams have already been announced.
The 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game was played last December at Mobile with the South winning 42-7.
Coaches for the 2023 All-Star Soccer squads are: (North Girls) Samantha Corker, Gadsden City; Max Norman, East Limestone; George Cavender, retired (administrative coach); (South Girls) Bill Ferguson, Auburn; Spencer Duran, St. Paul’s Episcopal; and Ken Wright, Montgomery Public Schools (administrative coach); (North Boys) Patrick McDonald, Pelham; Joey Barrier, Mars Hill Bible; George Cavender, retired (administrative coach); and (South Boys) Joe Nelson, Dothan; Matheus Mello, Montgomery Academy; and Ken Wright, Montgomery Public Schools (administrative coach).
The South girls’ team includes three players who competed in the 2023 AHSAA State Soccer finals at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park earlier this month. Saint James forward Katie Brightwell led her team to the Class 1A-3A finals. She finished the 2023 season with 58 goals and now has 188 goals heading into her senior season which ranks her seventh in AHSAA history. She needs 45 goals in her senior season to break the record (232) set by Holy Spirit Catholic’s Jordan Richmond from 2012-2016. Brightwell also has 75 career assists. Auburn defender Mally Nappier played in the 7A state finals with the runner-up Tigers, and Madison Yi helped Montgomery Academy’s girls finish second in Class 6A.
Three girls on the North squad also played in a state championship match this season including Class 4A MVP AnnaLi Weekley of state champion Westminster Christian. Chelsey Curtis was a member of Sparkman’s 7A state championship team, and Maggie Nalley helped lead Springville to its first 5A state crown.
Headlining the boys’ all-star soccer squads are eight players, four on each squad, who competed in state finals this year. The North contingent include three boys who played on state championship teams – Cristian Barrientos of Class 6A state champion Fort Payne; Charles Farr of Class 5A state champion John Carroll Catholic; and Christian Cruz, who helped Tanner win its first-ever state crown in Class 1A/3A. Homewood’s William Jackson, who played on the Patriots’ 2022 state championship team, participated in his team’s 3-2 loss to Fort Payne in this year’s AHSAA state finals. Players representing the South team who played in championship matches this year at the AHSAA State Championships were Thomas Cunningham of Class 4A state champion Bayside Academy; Noah Clark of Class 7A state champion Daphne; Talan Galvan, a member of the Class 5A state runner-up Gulf Shores squad; and James Stephenson of St. Luke’s Episcopal, the Class 1A-2A state runner-up.
The North-South all-star girls’ and boys’ soccer competition will be held at Emory Folmar Stadium near AUM on Wednesday, July 19. The doubleheader will be live streamed by the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network.
The North holds decided leads in the series history after sweeping the 2022 matches 5-0 and 6-3, respectively. The North girls lead the series 17-3-1, and the North boys hold a 14-4-1 advantage.
North Girls' Soccer All-Stars
Anna Amara - Hazel Green, GK
Tatum Ahlemeyer - Spain Park, MID
Anna Klaire Ashley - Gadsden City, CB
Kristy Cervantes - Susan Moore, FOR
Chelsey Curtis - Sparkman, MID/W
Erin Gilbert - Briarwood Christian, CM/CB
Emma Kirkpatrick - John Carroll Catholic, CM
Teagan Mcgrew - Vestavia Hills, MID
Nahomi Mendoza - Albertville, CM/F
Maggie Nalley - Springville, FOR
Anna Nettuno - Chelsea, MID
Brianna Proudfoot - East Limestone, W/WB
Jhovanka Rivas - Hewitt-Trussville, CB
Avery Smith - Oak Mountain, DEF
Cecilia Smith - Huntsville, GK
Marissa Summerlin - St. John Paul II Catholic, CB
Erin Turley - Donoho, FOR/MID
AnnaLi Weekley - Westminster Christian, FOR/MID
North Girls' Coaches
Samantha Corker - Gadsden City
Max Norman - East Limestone
George Cavender - Retired (administrative)
SOUTH GIRLS' SOCCER ALL-STARS
Katherine Brightwell - Saint James, FOR
Anna Corley - Benjamin Russell, FOR
Marah Delgado - Dothan, FOR
Allie Fussell - Foley, DEF
Aidyn Hagan - Fairhope, DEF
Jeweliana Holton - Wetumpka, MID
Josie McDonald - Saraland, MID
Emily Miles - St. Paul's Episcopal, DEF
Ava Myles - St. Paul's Episcopal, DEF
Kenlie Morgan - Alma Bryant, MID
Riley Kate Naman - McGill-Toolen, MID
Mally Nappier - Auburn, DEF
Emily Smith - Robertsdale, DEF
Gabrielle Wasdin - Faith Academy, GK
Taylor Waters - Enterprise, GK
Emma Kate Wilson - Spanish Fort, DEF
Ella Wiswall - Trinity Presbyterian, MID
Madison Yi - Montgomery Academy, FOR
South Girls' Coaches
Bill Ferguson - Auburn
Spencer Duran - St. Paul's
Ken Wright - Montgomery Public Schools (administrative)
North Boys' Soccer All-Stars
Owen Tarrer - Bob Jones, FOR
Brock Marlow - Chelsea, GK
Brady Allen - Florence, MID
Cristian Barrientos - Fort Payne, DEF/MID
Aiden Cornutt - Glencoe, FOR
Lake Treen - Grissom, DEF
Owen Bennich - Hartselle, FOR
William Jackson - Homewood, AM
Rogerick Bartenge - Hoover, MID
Charles Farr - John Carroll Catholic, MID
Dawson Derr - Mars Hill Bible, FOR
John Montgomery - Mountain Brook, MID/FOR
Om Shrestha - Oak Mountain, MID/FOR
Cesar Vazquez - Oneonta, MID/FOR
Matt Chaux-Alvarez - Pelham, MID
Brian Lara - Russellville, MID/FOR
Christian Cruz - Tanner, GK
Noah Holmes - Westminster-Oak Mountain, MID
North Boys' Coaches
Patrick McDonald - Pelham
Joey Barrier - Mars Hill Bible
George Cavender - S.R. Butler (Retired) Admin.
SOUTH BOYS' SOCCER ALL-STARS
Cooper Fain - Auburn, MID
Hunter Freeny - Baker, MID
Thomas Cunningham - Bayside Academy, MID
Noah Clark - Daphne, DEF
Mason Roe - Dothan, FOR
Kenneth Farmer - Dothan, MID
Lincoln Lascano - Enterprise, FOR
Camden Carner - Fairhope, DEF
Talan Galvan - Gulf Shores, FOR
Andrew Moore - McGill-Toolen Catholic, GK
Lucean Pingrey - Orange Beach, GK
Hayden Harville - Robertsdale, FOR
Ayden Kim - Spanish Fort, MID
James Stephenson - St. Luke's Episcopal, DEF
Matthew Drago - St. Michael Catholic, DEF
Roberto Pineda - St. Paul's Episcopal, FOR
Win Berry - Montgomery Academy, FOR
John Allen Lachney - Montgomery Academy, DEF
SOUTH BOYS' COACHES
Joe Nelson - Dothan
Matheus Mello - Montgomery Academy
Ken Wright - Montgomery Schools (administrative)
