MONTGOMERY – North-South All-Star squads for the upcoming 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys’ and Girls’ Soccer competition have been selected. The four 18-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors were announced by Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Monday.

The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will also host all-star games in basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week, July 17-21. Fall sports and winter sports all-star teams have already been announced.

The 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game was played last December at Mobile with the South winning 42-7.

Coaches for the 2023 All-Star Soccer squads are: (North Girls) Samantha Corker, Gadsden City; Max Norman, East Limestone; George Cavender, retired (administrative coach); (South Girls) Bill Ferguson, Auburn; Spencer Duran, St. Paul’s Episcopal; and Ken Wright, Montgomery Public Schools (administrative coach); (North Boys) Patrick McDonald, Pelham; Joey Barrier, Mars Hill Bible; George Cavender, retired (administrative coach); and (South Boys) Joe Nelson, Dothan; Matheus Mello, Montgomery Academy; and Ken Wright, Montgomery Public Schools (administrative coach).

The South girls’ team includes three players who competed in the 2023 AHSAA State Soccer finals at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park earlier this month. Saint James forward Katie Brightwell led her team to the Class 1A-3A finals. She finished the 2023 season with 58 goals and now has 188 goals heading into her senior season which ranks her seventh in AHSAA history. She needs 45 goals in her senior season to break the record (232) set by Holy Spirit Catholic’s Jordan Richmond from 2012-2016. Brightwell also has 75 career assists. Auburn defender Mally Nappier played in the 7A state finals with the runner-up Tigers, and Madison Yi helped Montgomery Academy’s girls finish second in Class 6A.

Three girls on the North squad also played in a state championship match this season including Class 4A MVP AnnaLi Weekley of state champion Westminster Christian. Chelsey Curtis was a member of Sparkman’s 7A state championship team, and Maggie Nalley helped lead Springville to its first 5A state crown.

Headlining the boys’ all-star soccer squads are eight players, four on each squad, who competed in state finals this year. The North contingent include three boys who played on state championship teams – Cristian Barrientos of Class 6A state champion Fort Payne; Charles Farr of Class 5A state champion John Carroll Catholic; and Christian Cruz, who helped Tanner win its first-ever state crown in Class 1A/3A. Homewood’s William Jackson, who played on the Patriots’ 2022 state championship team, participated in his team’s 3-2 loss to Fort Payne in this year’s AHSAA state finals. Players representing the South team who played in championship matches this year at the AHSAA State Championships were Thomas Cunningham of Class 4A state champion Bayside Academy; Noah Clark of Class 7A state champion Daphne; Talan Galvan, a member of the Class 5A state runner-up Gulf Shores squad; and James Stephenson of St. Luke’s Episcopal, the Class 1A-2A state runner-up.

The North-South all-star girls’ and boys’ soccer competition will be held at Emory Folmar Stadium near AUM on Wednesday, July 19. The doubleheader will be live streamed by the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network.

The North holds decided leads in the series history after sweeping the 2022 matches 5-0 and 6-3, respectively. The North girls lead the series 17-3-1, and the North boys hold a 14-4-1 advantage.

North Girls' Soccer All-Stars

Anna Amara - Hazel Green, GK

Tatum Ahlemeyer - Spain Park, MID

Anna Klaire Ashley - Gadsden City, CB

Kristy Cervantes - Susan Moore, FOR

Chelsey Curtis - Sparkman, MID/W

Erin Gilbert - Briarwood Christian, CM/CB

Emma Kirkpatrick - John Carroll Catholic, CM

Teagan Mcgrew - Vestavia Hills, MID

Nahomi Mendoza - Albertville, CM/F

Maggie Nalley - Springville, FOR

Anna Nettuno - Chelsea, MID

Brianna Proudfoot - East Limestone, W/WB

Jhovanka Rivas - Hewitt-Trussville, CB

Avery Smith - Oak Mountain, DEF

Cecilia Smith - Huntsville, GK

Marissa Summerlin - St. John Paul II Catholic, CB

Erin Turley - Donoho, FOR/MID

AnnaLi Weekley - Westminster Christian, FOR/MID

North Girls' Coaches

Samantha Corker - Gadsden City

Max Norman - East Limestone

George Cavender - Retired (administrative)

SOUTH GIRLS' SOCCER ALL-STARS

Katherine Brightwell - Saint James, FOR

Anna Corley - Benjamin Russell, FOR

Marah Delgado - Dothan, FOR

Allie Fussell - Foley, DEF

Aidyn Hagan - Fairhope, DEF

Jeweliana Holton - Wetumpka, MID

Josie McDonald - Saraland, MID

Emily Miles - St. Paul's Episcopal, DEF

Ava Myles - St. Paul's Episcopal, DEF

Kenlie Morgan - Alma Bryant, MID

Riley Kate Naman - McGill-Toolen, MID

Mally Nappier - Auburn, DEF

Emily Smith - Robertsdale, DEF

Gabrielle Wasdin - Faith Academy, GK

Taylor Waters - Enterprise, GK

Emma Kate Wilson - Spanish Fort, DEF

Ella Wiswall - Trinity Presbyterian, MID

Madison Yi - Montgomery Academy, FOR

South Girls' Coaches

Bill Ferguson - Auburn

Spencer Duran - St. Paul's

Ken Wright - Montgomery Public Schools (administrative)

North Boys' Soccer All-Stars

Owen Tarrer - Bob Jones, FOR

Brock Marlow - Chelsea, GK

Brady Allen - Florence, MID

Cristian Barrientos - Fort Payne, DEF/MID

Aiden Cornutt - Glencoe, FOR

Lake Treen - Grissom, DEF

Owen Bennich - Hartselle, FOR

William Jackson - Homewood, AM

Rogerick Bartenge - Hoover, MID

Charles Farr - John Carroll Catholic, MID

Dawson Derr - Mars Hill Bible, FOR

John Montgomery - Mountain Brook, MID/FOR

Om Shrestha - Oak Mountain, MID/FOR

Cesar Vazquez - Oneonta, MID/FOR

Matt Chaux-Alvarez - Pelham, MID

Brian Lara - Russellville, MID/FOR

Christian Cruz - Tanner, GK

Noah Holmes - Westminster-Oak Mountain, MID

North Boys' Coaches

Patrick McDonald - Pelham

Joey Barrier - Mars Hill Bible

George Cavender - S.R. Butler (Retired) Admin.

SOUTH BOYS' SOCCER ALL-STARS

Cooper Fain - Auburn, MID

Hunter Freeny - Baker, MID

Thomas Cunningham - Bayside Academy, MID

Noah Clark - Daphne, DEF

Mason Roe - Dothan, FOR

Kenneth Farmer - Dothan, MID

Lincoln Lascano - Enterprise, FOR

Camden Carner - Fairhope, DEF

Talan Galvan - Gulf Shores, FOR

Andrew Moore - McGill-Toolen Catholic, GK

Lucean Pingrey - Orange Beach, GK

Hayden Harville - Robertsdale, FOR

Ayden Kim - Spanish Fort, MID

James Stephenson - St. Luke's Episcopal, DEF

Matthew Drago - St. Michael Catholic, DEF

Roberto Pineda - St. Paul's Episcopal, FOR

Win Berry - Montgomery Academy, FOR

John Allen Lachney - Montgomery Academy, DEF

SOUTH BOYS' COACHES

Joe Nelson - Dothan

Matheus Mello - Montgomery Academy

Ken Wright - Montgomery Schools (administrative)

Trending Video

Recommended for you