On Tuesday night, the Limestone County School Board approved a lengthy consent agenda during its board meeting.
Items discussed included enrollment and personnel changes, districtwide purchases, and more.
Enrollment
The board discussed enrollment changes based on the enrollment on Aug. 19, 2021 versus enrollment on Aug. 19, 2022.
Ardmore High - Remained at 1,007 students
Blue Springs Elementary - Increased by 42 students
Cedar Hill Elementary - Decreased by 24 students
Clements High - Increased by 20 students
Creekside Elementary - Increased by 40 students
Creekside Primary - Increased by 29 students
East Limestone High - Increased by 34 students
Elkmont Elementary - Increased by 6 students
Elkmont High - Increased by 13 students
Johnson Elementary - Decreased by 1 student
Piney Chapel Elementary - Increased by 3 students
Sugar Creek Elementary - Increased by 18 students
Tanner Elementary - Decreased by 4 students
Tanner High - Increased by 21 students
West Limestone High - Decreased by 16 students
The Limestone County School District had a positive gain of 181 students overall.
Consent Agenda
The Board approved all items on the consent agenda.
The following out-of-state overnight trips were approved:
- FFA members from all district high schools to travel to Indianapolis, IN Oct. 26-28, 2022 for the National FFA Convention
- Johnson Elementary School fifth grade students to travel to Washington, D.C. Nov. 1-5, 2022
- Tanner High School band to travel to Atlanta, GA May 5-7, 2023 to attend Band Music in the Park
The consent agenda included numerous districtwide purchases and agreements, including, but not limited to:
General Funds
- Purchase of various Lego products for the District's gifted program at a cost of $29,489.77
- Renewal of Edulastic for 3,000 student seats ($4.20 each) and unlimited teacher and administrator seats at a total cost of $12,600.
- Renewal of Imagine Language and Literacy at a cost of $43,381.17 for Elkmont Elementary, Piney Chapel Elementary, and Sugar Creek Elementary.
- Renewal of the Current HMH Social Studies Digital Student Resource Package for grades 6-12 at a cost of $558,000 for four years.
- Purchase of the Envision Math Extra Practice Workbooks and Additional Teacher Materials in the amount of $34,375.39. The district is requesting to use a portion of its credit for this purchase, resulting in no additional cost to the district.
- Annual Renewal of the SchoolDude (now Brightly) Transportation and Maintenance online service at a cost of $21,603.67.
- General and federal funds: Renewal of Renaissance (Star 360, Accelerated Reader, myON Student Subscription and myON News) at a cost of $210,205.09.
Federal Funds
- Renewal of PowerSchool Interview Stream at a cost of $7,865.10
- Purchase of cafeteria equipment at Johnson and Creekside Elementary, East Limestone High for approximately $59,000.
- Renewal of PowerSchool Online Enrollment at a cost of $28,160.37
- Renewal of Remind at a cost of $30,492.
- Purchase of ParentFamily Resource rooms furniture at a total cost of $74,857.05.
- Purchase of Family Engagement Technology at a total cost of $44,587.11.
Other Funds
- Governor's At-Risk and Governor's High Hopes Appropriations renewal of Edgenuity Instructional Courseware at a total cost of $152,835.
- First Class Pre-K Program - Hatch Early Learning Software subscription renewal at a total cost of $7,722.
Local school purchases and renewals
- Career Technical Center: purchase of an industrial 3D printer for the Additive Manufacturing Component of the Modern Manufacturing Program at a cost of $14,995.
- Clements High School: Purchase of The Gun 10k Shoot Away at a cost of $5,025.
Itemized expenses and board agenda request forms can be found at www.https://www.lcsk12.org/ for each of the above purchases and renewals.
Personnel actions
Numerous resignations, contracts, transfers, and new personnel were approved during the meeting.
The following notable contracts were approved:
- Greg Gray, probationary principal contract at Blue Springs Elementary
- Timothy Wyant, probationary principal contract at Elkmont High School
- Decatur City Schools, Visual Specialist, District
The following notable transfers were approved:
- The repurpose of the position of the Special Education Coordinator to Resource Specialist at Central Office
The full list of personnel changes can be found on the consent agenda on the LCS website or The News Courier website.
The following new positions were approved:
- Four itinerant special education instructional assistant positions at East Limestone High, Creekside Elementary, Creekside Primary, and Blue Springs Elementary. One position will be allocated to each of the four schools.
- One district school nurse
Supplements
The following supplements were approved:
- Ardmore High School, updated supplements, effective the 2022-23 school year
- Clements High School, updated supplements, effective the 2022-23 school year
- East Limestone High School, updated supplements for the 2022-23 school year
- Elkmont High School, updated supplements for the 2022-23 school year
- Limestone County Career Technical Center, supplements for the 2022-23 school year
- Sugar Creek Elementary School, supplements for the 2022-23 school year
- Tanner High school, updated supplements, effective the 2022-23 school year
Discussions and approvals
- Discussion/approval - textbooks for the University of North Alabama Dual Enrollment Program at a cost of $18,576.
- Discussion/approval - Memorandum of understanding between North Alabama Works and the Limestone County Board of Education for the Modern Manufacturing Program at the Career Technical Center, recommended by Dr. Randy Shearouse
- Discussion only - First reading of the policy drafts for the state and federal compliance and for the clarity based on suggestions from the Alabama Association of School Boards.
An interactive consent agenda can be found on the LCS website.
A PDF of the consent agenda can be found on The News Courier website.
