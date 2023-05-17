Each Limestone County school has an Automated External Defibrillator on campus, but they’re not always with the trainers when they are on a field or court. At least that was the case until this week.
On Monday, Limestone County Schools added six AEDs that will be with each trainer at each high school.
"They will be in the bag of all of our trainers at all six of our high schools," Rusty Bates, Limestone County's Athletic Director, said.
The school system said this helps to ensure a quick response should a cardiac event occur during a sporting event.
Bates said the discussion began back in January after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field following a hit. His heartbeat was restored on the field, thanks to the use of a defibrillator, the American Heart Association and others have pointed out.
"We talked about it happening to us — what would be our response? What would it look like? And we just didn't like what we were seeing and so naturally we decided to figure out a way to change it," he said. "We felt like it was an urgent matter and we went to our CFSO and we found funding in our general fund so we went ahead and purchased them."
Bates said that the closest AEDs were likely at least one or two minutes away in some cases. Now, having one on site with the trainer in case of a cardiac event there is a greater potential to change the outcome of emergencies and save a life than if someone had to run and look for the AED before.
"It goes across the board to help middle schools, varsity, JV, all of our events — we're going to have these," he said.
The American Heart Association states that receiving immediate CPR and an electric shock from a defibrillator are important to lifesaving measures to someone who has a cardiac event outside of a hospital.
"It's proven that with the use of an AED the survival rate increases dramatically as opposed to just natural CPR. Normal CPR, as good as it is, its better performed under the guise of an AED because you're actually stimulating that heart. A defibrillator helps tremendously in the survival rate," he said.
CPR can double or triple a chance of survival and the odds go up if an AED is available, according to the American Heart Association. Bates said that the trainers that work with the schools were glad to see the additions to their equipment.
"You don't get into that profession without having a concern for athletes and I spoke to several of them before during the process when we were trying to get these ordered and they were ecstatic," he said. "It's one of those things that it's just another way to make our student athletes safer. It's just another way another device that gives that certified trainer one more step if something happens and they need it."
The school system officially gave the AEDs to the trainers Monday and the Limestone County Schools superintendent was there to recognize the importance of the moment.
“We want to make sure that we keep all of our student athletes, as well as our spectators safe,” said superintendent Randy Shearouse. “We’re thankful to have this opportunity and appreciate our partnership with P4 Physical Therapy.”
