The Limestone County School Board’s Strategic Plan includes a section on transportation, but at the end of the school year a board vote failed to pass a new extracurricular transportation plan. Now heading into the new school year, it’s not clear what the board will do next to address transportation for students’ extracurricular activities.
At the board meeting on Tuesday, May 9, the vote for a new extracurricular transportation plan failed due to a lack of majority vote. Board members Dr. Belinda Maples and Henry Fudge were absent from the meeting, so any vote needed four of the attending members to pass. The vote was 3-2, with Ronald Christ and Greta Kilgore voting against the item.
“I would like to know some of what’s missing to change some of those no votes to ‘yes,’” Ardmore head football coach Jonathan Snider, who does have his CDL, said.
The plan was proposed with an estimated cost of $800,000 from the general fund. The money would go to urge coaches to get their CDLs and for bus drivers to drive for the field trips.
“I’m for the individual things that were in the plan, but I think we could better spend the money than putting it all toward the field trips,” Christ said referring to extracurricular trips.
The board had been discussing the plan since the Dec. 13, 2022, meeting. At that meeting, superintendent Randy Shearouse introduced the idea of revisiting a 2019 procedure to implement a requirement for coaches to obtain their CDLs due to a state recommendation that the district review transportation for students extracurriculars.
Rusty Bates, athletic director for Limestone County, said no one could really enforce it at the time. There was extremely low compliance from coaches in the past because there was neither an incentive or punishment for the rule. Only three coaches in the district had their CDLs, and they had them when they were hired. Bates said that in the past, students have driven themselves and their friends to extracurricular activities or parents have had to drive them.
“I personally don’t feel like that’s safe,” he said. “And the state does not like that as well, because that’s not a safety measure for students.”
Driving forward
Transportation is a part of third area of the strategic plan for “resources and operational effectiveness.” and when talking to Shearouse about strategic plan The News Courier asked what this means for the board’s work on transportation going forward.
“At this point we’ll work toward revamping our procedures,” he said. “I think we’ll come up with something this summer that will just ensure that we have procedures that the state will be good with, the board will be good with and that will be beneficial for all.”
He said the whole plan wouldn’t be coming back to the full board for a vote but he believes there are parts of it that can be utilized.
“We’ll pick out certain parts that I think everyone can agree on, and we’ll use those parts to kind of develop a plan,” he said.
He noted that still encouraging coaches to drive is important.
“That’s a great pool of individuals that can get their CDLs and of course it lessens the impact of drivers having to be pulled from routes so some of those parts of the plan I think will be beneficial for us in the future,” he said.
Bates said they did talk to bus drivers, too, about the aspect of the plan that increased pay to take on field trips and a lot of them said they would drive more if that was the case.
“We really felt like we had hit a home run,” he said. “Everything about this plan was incentive-based. It was an incentive for regular drivers to start driving field trips. It was an incentive for coaches to make a little more money.”
He said more than that they were going to pay for drivers’ physicals because they were going to be paying for coaches’ too.
“You know, this process has been very lengthy and so we have hashed it out. We have met with everybody that’s had concerns. We’ve answered a countless number of questions and we really felt like we had covered everything,” he said.
Ultimately, he said they still need to come up with some kind of procedure to satisfy the state compliance recommendation.
Hitting the Brakes
Kilgore noted the plan that was proposed had improved from the original plan. But, she pushed back in the May 9 meeting saying she did not think it could be sustained among other concerns about the amount of hours coaches or drivers might be working.
“I expect this plan, at some point, to become a financial burden on the system,” she said. “I’m still so uncomfortable with this proposal as it stands.”
Bates said he thinks the financial aspect of the numbers might have even been projected a little higher than they would actually be. That’s because he said it would be easier to come back down on the numbers than to try to ask for more money for it later. He said he felt confident that the budget would have covered everything after running numbers on schedules and field trips from the last year and the projections for the next three years.
Kilgore mentioned multiple concerns about legislation that would affect their money going forward. Money designated for fleet renewal, for example, was proposed by the governor to be $40 million but was only passed at half of that for $20 million, she said.
“So, I’m concerned that ultimately we have the money right now, but I’m wondering how much money we’re going to have down the road if these things continue to pass,” she said referring to other bills that took money from the education trust fund and pay for private education.
She was a coach herself for at least 12 years of her career in teaching and understands the long days that coaches may face in athletics, which she said she does appreciate.
“I agree that as far as student travel, the bus is definitely the safest way for them to travel, even safer than their own family vehicle,” Kilgore said. “But, when we are putting coaches in the driver’s seat and they’ve worked all day you’re talking about anywhere from 12 to 16 or maybe more hour work days for them.”
Bates noted that there was not a requirement to make coaches get their license.
Snider said he thought that the long days might affect drivers or coaches, he said it wouldn’t because they know the responsibility they’re taking on when offering to drive the children.
“When you’re behind that wheel, you also have a sense of, you’re the protector of all these individuals that are on that bus,” Snider said. “In the 21 years that I’ve done it, it’s never come into play with a bus driver or me driving where that becomes a problem.”
Kilgore said that coaches or club sponsors that have reached out to her have said they think this is a bad idea. She said they did not want to share who they were for fear of retaliation. The News Courier offered to speak to them on background but did not get contacted by anyone.
“I have not had anybody that has reached out to me no parents, no coach, no anybody that has said ‘Oh, this is a great idea and you need to support this,’” she said.
Coach’s view
Ardmore High School head football coach Jonathan Snider has his CDL after getting it while at a different school district.
The News Courier followed up with him after the plan failed. He said several coaches he knew were already willing to get their CDLs and were waiting on the action from the board before moving forward.
He said the no vote doesn’t really change their plans for football season because they will continue to pay for their transportation on buses. Football is one sport that already factors bus transportation into its budgets. He said they’ll move forward like they always have, but not getting help from the district does mean that they can’t use those funds for other things that a growing program might need.
“That was one of the things that I was really banking on ... was not only allowing my coaches, but coaches from other sports, to scratch each others back and gain a little extra money but also to use those funds that had been used for transportation costs in the past to help our program out, to help our student athletes out,” Snider said.
He said that two years ago the football program had fewer than 50 kids and now it’s more than 70. Add that to the rising costs of equipment in any program and he said, that just means costs are increasing to even run a program. He said he knows that football has the benefit of ticket and concessions revenue that helps them offset having to do the same amount of fundraisers that other sports might have to do.
“At smaller schools, in a rural area, much like all schools in Limestone County are … there’s going to come a point in time because so many programs are having to fundraise so much money because of the rising costs of this that and the other that I think there’s going to come a time where businesses they’re going to be out. and not that they don’t want to support but that they can’t support everything,” Snider said.
Snider said he knows that the no vote on the transportation plan does not mean that the school board is going to mandate extra events to take buses anyway, but he knows that it’s the state recommendation, and he knows that its the safer option for the students. It’s unknown if the board will revote on the plan as it stands or they will go back to the drawing board. The programs stand in limbo until the board takes its next steps.
“I get it, I’m not the one that’s in charge of the money. I’m not the one paying the bills. I know that there’s other things that go on and I realize that people they may think that there’s other areas of the school system or within the schools that well if we pay for this we may not [have money for that],” he said.
He said the plan would’ve been a good benefit from not just an athletics perspective but also for things like FFA, Beta Club or choir as examples which wouldn’t then have to worry about that fundraising to get a bus, but could depend on getting one for their trips from the district.
“It’s not a football only thing. It’s never been. That’s never been my voice just to help my program,” he said.
While not every group would be happy with a mandate to take buses, if that is what is coming due to safety recommendations, he said the district needs to find a way to help programs out financially.
“There’s going to be a lot more problems if that cost is not taken care of or at least meet a happy medium,” he said. “Something’s got to give along the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.