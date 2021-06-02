Limestone County has been placed under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to stay safe by remaining weather aware.
Hunter Riley Pugh, 16, died on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Hunter was born on December 10, 2004, in Huntsville, Alabama. He was a sophomore at Ardmore High School. He is survived by his mother, Sabrina Self; his father, Dustin Pugh (Erin); sister, Karter Pugh; stepbrother, Nathan Davis; stepsist…
Karen Moham-Robinson: My girl Karen passed Sunday morning 30 May 2021. Her departure from her friends and family was very peaceful with no pain. Karen loved us all. She will be greatly missed. Her wish was to make a donation in her name to any of the organizations below: American Cancer Soci…
