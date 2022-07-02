2022 Ardmore Crape Myrtle Festival
The Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce will host the 30th Annual Crape Myrtle Festival this year. The celebration is scheduled for August 20, 2022 at John Barnes Park in Ardmore from 10 A.M.- 7 P.M. Admission and parking is free.
The popular festival is a great way to spend the day with family and friends. The Ardmore Chamber will sell a great variety of crepe myrtles in many beautiful colors as well as fun commemorative festival tees.
The festival also features talented arts and craft vendors. Over a hundred vendors have attended in recent years offering great products and one-of-a-kind gifts. Once you work up an appetite from the amazing shopping, check out the many food trucks.
Entertaining festival goers in 2022 is JUICE–– “Huntsville's Best Party Band.” The band plays popular soul and funk favorites that are sure to get everyone in the groove.
For more information visit https://greaterardmorechamber.com
Storytelling Festival 22'
The 16 Annual Storytelling Festival in Athens is a week long celebration and a unique opportunity for the community to meet and hear world class storytellers and entertainers. The festival is set in beautiful downtown Athens on the Square.
Come sit and listen to some great stories and perhaps some tall tales. “Life, Legends, and Lies- from ghost stories to tear-jerkers to knee-slappers,” are what festival organizers say guests can expect.
Other activities are offered during the week including food trucks and other entertainment. Visitors will want to check out the many shops and restaurants around Downtown Athens in between stories.
The 2022 Storytelling Festival is scheduled for October 18-22. Visit www.storytellingfestival.com for a complete line-up of storytellers and events.
Athens Haunts Walk and Cemetery Stroll
Whether you have lived in Athens for many years or are new to the area, the Athens Cemetery Stroll is a great opportunity to learn the history of our beautiful city and the many interesting people who helped shape it. Join re-enactors at the Athens City Cemetery as they bring the past to life– telling stories of those who were here before us.
The Cemetery Stroll is scheduled for October 9th at the Athens City Cemetery from 2-4 P.M.
Perhaps history with a twist of spooky is what you are looking for. If so, the Athens Haunts Walk are back in 2022. Knowledgable guides tell the tales and legends of Athens' haunted past at the many stops on the popular walking tours. Learn about many of Athens' splendid homes, businesses and landmarks (and their ghosts).
The Haunts Walks are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays each week in October. This year, The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association hopes to add a Hispanic night. horse and carriage rides with Stan Smith as the coachman.
Pre-sale for tickets will begin at a date still to be determined. For more information and updates on times and tickets visit www.visitathensal.com
Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddler's Convention
Athens State University will welcome musicians and music lovers from throughout the county for the 55th Annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddler's Convention October 6-8. This year's convention is sponsored by Aetos Systems and is expected to attract approximately 15,000 visitors.
Bring your family and some lawn chairs and relax as you listen to jam sessions featuring many of the region's most talented musicians. Competitions will be held throughout the three day event in many categories including guitar, banjo, dulcimer, harmonica, and even some lively buck dancing. The “fiddle-off” to determine the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddle Champion” is traditionally the most highly anticipated of all the competitions. Over $47,000 in prize money will be awarded at the “Granddaddy of Midsouth Fiddlers Conventions.”
Food and craft vendors will also be on campus for the convention.
Admission is free for the first day of the convention. Admission is $20 for Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8. $25 weekend passes are also available. Children under 12 are free with a paid adult and group tickets are also available.
For more information please visit www.tvotfc.org
