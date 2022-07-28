Kiddie Carnival
July 28-30
6:30-9:30 p.m.,
309 E Forrest St
They have 10 rides that are best suited for kids ages 2-10 years. Free admission to the carnival and each ride is just a 50¢ ticket. They have bingo and delicious concessions on site, such as hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, chicken fries, funnel cakes, bottled water, and soft drinks. Also served are cotton candy, snow cones, and other crowd favorites. Free parking!
Fridays After Five
July 29th
7-8:30pm,
On the Square
Soul, Funk & More Night – The Lamont Landers Band has become a staple in college towns and perform across the southeast bringing their joyful noise of Rock, Soul, Funk, and R&B to audiences of all sizes.
Step back in time
July 30
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives
There’s no better way to learn about your new community and state than to start at the beginning. Join the thousands of people each year who explore Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives, which opened in 2002 and honors veterans and their families with displays of memorabilia from the Revolutionary War to the present.
Bicentennial CelebrationJuly 28
7 p.m.,
On the Square
Free to attend this concert celebrating Athens State University’s bicenteniial! Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Iron Horse plays at 7 p.m. and Colli Rave at 8 p.m.
Score Fresh Finds
July 30
8 a.m.-noon,
Green Street Pavilion
Spend a Saturday morning shopping for fresh fruits and vegetables at Athens Saturday Market, which is open from early June through August from 8 a.m. to noon at the Green Street Pavilion. While you are here, make sure to check out the baked goods, live music, and arts and crafts.
