Lindsay Lane baseball heads into the semifinals next week against Vincent.
To get there, they had to play a familiar foe in the playoffs. They faced Donoho on Wednesday, May 3 at home. The teams have seen each other in the playoffs for three years now. Last year the Lions brought home a win to advance to the championship game. This year, they beat the Falcons for a spot as one of the final four teams.
“We were very excited about the opportunity to get to play them again,” head coach Charles Morrison said about how the team felt as they prepared for Game 1. “Donoho is a very high scoring offense. They’re a great hitting baseball team.”
To come out strong and combat against that, he said they started their left-handed ace, Ray Anderson, as the pitcher for that game.
“He came out and just really dominated the game from start to finish,” Morrison said. “Ray was able to go a seven inning complete game shutout victory to kind of set the tone for the day.”
Overall, the game was a pitcher’s duel, he said, as both teams had very few hits.
“We only had four hits, but we managed to get four runs out of four hits whereas Donoho had four hits and didn’t manage to get any runs across the board so that was huge,” he said.
After that, Coach Morrison said it was about turning their focus to Game 2 and finding a way to win.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start,” he said. They were down 3-0 after the first two innings. “Donoho was really hitting the ball to start the game, and we had to make some major adjustments with the strike zone compared to game one.”
Ben Frasier pitched for the Lions in Game 2 and Morrison said as a veteran on the team he knew he could make those adjustments.
“After the first two innings ... I think he only allowed one more run the next three innings after those first two. So that was huge, to keep them to only one run for the next three innings,” he said.
As the team started to adjust, they more than mounted a comeback with six runs in the third, another run in the fourth and then following an 0-0 fifth the Lions would score nine runs in the sixth to bring the final score over the Falcons at 15-4.
“From a hitting standpoint, we had a lot of our guys step up. That’s the one thing I keep telling people I think that makes our team have a really good chance this year, we’re really solid in the line up one through nine,” Morrison said. “We honestly feel like we have a great chance to score runs every inning.”
He said in the game it was a full team effort to comeback in that way. They had to adjust to what they could see in the calls behind the plate and exploit weaknesses they could identify in the Donoho pitchers.
“Big kudos to our guys on really studying and understanding what was going on,” he said “Our guys executed it, so I’m super proud of them.”
Morrison said he spoke to the Donoho coach after the game and said it was a challenge for both teams. He said he felt like the two teams were evenly matched and the series win would ultimately go to the team who played the best on that particular day.
“Thankfully for us, we played well that day,” he said.
Lindsay Lane will head to Vincent High School on Thursday, May 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.