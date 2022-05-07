The bats stayed hot and the cooler heads prevailed on the mound, as Lindsay Lane swept Appalachian and advanced to the Final Four, now finding themselves up against a familiar foe: Donoho, who ended the Lions’ season last year.
However, this go round, the Lions get Donoho at their home field.
“We are extremely looking forward to Donoho,” Lindsay Lane head coach Charles Morrison said. “We are 100 percent totally focused on Donoho.
While the excitement of a rematch can be a huge motivating factor for both players and coaches, the level of talent that will be seen on the field next week will be a display of tough competition from both Lindsay Lane and Donoho, according to Morrison.
“I think they have gotten better,” he said. “But, I think we have as well.”
Donoho returned all but one of their starters from last season, while also adding a couple new players from the Oxford area who contribute significantly to Donoho’s success, says Morrison.
Times are to be determined, but will take place on Thursday and then an if necessary third game on Friday of next week.
Against Appalachian, they put up a 10-piece in both the 2 p.m. game and the 5 p.m. game.
The final score of the first game was 10-2, with Ray Anderson getting the start on the mound for the Lions, continuing a trend of him as their No. 1 ace for game 1’s. The Lions went up against the ace pitcher for the visiting Appalachian Eagles, dealing out a consistent batting attack.
Anderson went 6.2 innings on the mound.
For game 2, Micah Perkins got the start on the mound, with Morrison saying he felt confident in their chances with him on the mound and the way their offense had handled business against the Eagles’ ace in the first game.
Perkins spent the evening putting on a gutsy performance, getting out of multiple jams, on the way to a 10-3 Lions victory in game 2, enough for a sweep of Appalachian to set up a date with Donoho.
Morrison described Perkins’ ability to get out of tough spots left “minimal damage” on the scoreboard.
Morrison also previously described the strength of his team as their depth with the pitching staff, something that continues to be proven in the playoffs.
Additionally, it is a daunting revelation for opposing teams, who realize the Lions’ hitting prowess in addition to their pitching depth.
Lindsay Lane has yet to result to their No. 3 pitcher on the mound in the playoffs, Ben Frasier, who Morrison previously described as a great baseball player, due to Lindsay Lane sweeping all of their playoff opponents so far – Meek, Ragland and Appalachian.
