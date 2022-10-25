Lindsay Lane volleyball continues to get closer to their ultimate goal of winning a state title, while Haley Grace Waltman continues to break career and season records.
Following their run through the Area tournament and Regional tournament, Lindsay Lane is now headed for Birmingham this morning for their first game at the State competition versus Long High School, who is seeded No. 2 from the South division of the State competition.
According to Lindsay Lane volleyball’s head coach Alex Dizon, the Lady Lions will be the 3 seed in the Northern division of the State competition.
With LLCA at the 3 seed in the North, the Lady Lions are joined in the division by Donoho, Pleasant Valley and Fyffe, according to Coach Dizon.
In addition to the team accomplishments, Haley Grace Waltman, who started the year outside but has since moved to middle following the return of Lindsey Murr, has set another record.
Waltman, already the career leader in kills at Lindsay Lane, is now the leader for kills in a single season, surpassing Lindsey Holland’s 518 set last season.
She is currently at 538 kills and counting.
Dizon says she was at 517 kills following their game against Holly Pond in Regionals, but thanks to their win, they were able to continue in the postseason and give Waltman more chances to surpass the record.
She now looks to add onto that as she especially looks to contribute towards a Lindsay Lane state title.
LLCA finds themselves in the top half of the bracket, as they are matched up with the G.W. Long High School Rebels in their first round of the pursuit for the state title.
Joining them in the top half of the bracket are the Donoho Falcons, who face off with Washington County.
In the bottom half of the bracket is Pleasant Valley, who will take on Tuscaloosa Academy, as well as Bayshore Christian Academy taking on the Fyffe Red Devils.
With Murr coming back near the end of the season, it has given the Lady Lions another piece to their puzzle, while also leading to them adjusting to a new lineup that has yielded a state tournament berth.
“We have a good mixture of young first-timers with seniors,” Dizon said. “We had to make some changes, a new rotation since Lindsey came back.”
While Murr is back, Waltman sets records and all the Lady Lions continue to put up impressive stats and win at the same time, they are achieving their goals while doing it.
Coach Dizon talks about some of the goals they have.
“At the beginning of the season, we talked about team goals,” Dizon said. “We wanted to host area, which we did. We wanted to finish No. 1 or No. 2 in the area tournament, and we finished 1. Then, we wanted to make state, so they are excited about that. Individually, they have all gotten a little bit better. We tend to focus on the team goals and then individually, they will succeed.”
All games leading up to the championship take place today, while the championship round takes place tomorrow, October 26.
Lindsay Lane’s first game with Long begins at noon from Birmingham.
This is the first season Lindsay Lane has competed in the 2A classification for volleyball, as their previous runs to the state title competitions have come as members of the 1A classification.
According to Dizon, this is their fourth appearance at the state title competition the past five seasons.
Updates on all teams and Lindsay Lane’s progression through the tournament will be provided online at enewscourier.com and in upcoming print editions of The News Courier.
