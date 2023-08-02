When Gage Tomerlin was about 10 years old, his father Todd had an idea for his autistic son. He connected with the Athens Lions Club, and Special Needs Community Night at the Kiddie Carnival was born.
“My best recollection is this all started around 2009. What the Lions Club does for the community is beyond measure. I don’t know that people really know the depths they go to with grant money and helping other organizations and families. What they do is incredible,” said Tomerlin.
These days, the Special Needs Community Night at the Kiddie Carnival is a partnership between the Lions Club, Make A Way Foundation and Autism Infinity.
“Autism Infinity is more of a vision right now than anything. My son, Gage, is 23 now. Transitioning to adulthood, there is a big gap not for just those with autism, but for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities. I thought of Autism Infinity as a housing community with onsite services,” said Tomerlin.
In the past few years, Stacey Givens with Make A Way Foundation has been supporting the special needs community as well.
“Make A Way Foundation and Autism Infinity reach out to the Lions Club every year and ask them to host the Special Needs Community Night at the Kiddie Carnival, and they gladly sign up,” said Givens. “The Lions Club is donating their time and whatever it takes to operate the carnival. Dominoes donated the pizza, and the Lions Club donated the drinks and snow cones.”
As the years have passed, the Special Needs Community Night at the Kiddie Carnival has reached people beyond the Limestone County area.
“We have had people reach out to us from Birmingham, Guntersville, Huntsville and Decatur. I cannot identify them and tell you if they are here, but we have had people reach out from those areas to say that they were coming,” said Givens.
One family in attendance was the Hawkins family traveling from Rogersville. Matt and Ashley’s son, JM, is autistic, and they hold their own annual event coming up on Aug. 26 in Rogersville to support therapy for JM through JM’s Journey. Matt shared with The News Courier what this experience means to his family.
“This event and the way they take the extra care for all of these kids, how they are patient with them, letting them enjoy the rides; it just means everything, and I am so thankful that they have had this for the last several years. I think JM has been coming since 2019,” said Hawkins.
Thanks to a team of volunteers with Athens Lions Club, the Special Needs Community Kiddie Carnival is a success. Athens Lions Club President Larry Burlingame was on hand to make sure the carnival ran smoothly.
“This started several years ago. These kids don’t do well with large crowds. We don’t run the train because it makes a lot of noise. It’s our way to give back and to give them a time to come and enjoy without the crowds,” said Burlingame. We’ve gone for six weekends three nights a week, so we’ve had six long and hot weekends. To get volunteers to come back out here tonight, I’m well pleased with the turnout.”
