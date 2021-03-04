From left, Ardmore Lions Club Treasurer Joe Douthit, Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Director and Ardmore Neighborhood Bridges advocate Yolandia Eubanks and Lions Club President and City of Ardmore (Tenn.) Mayor Mike Magnusson recently joined together as the Ardmore Lions Club made a $500 donation to the Ardmore Neighborhood Bridges program. Eubanks met with the Lions Club to discuss the Chamber's programs and activities. Visit https://greaterardmorechamber.com to find out more about Ardmore Neighborhood Bridges.