Lindsay Lane Christian Academy ultimately finished as runners-up in the 2021-2022 season. Now they’re back in playoff contention and heading into the second round this Spring.
“We lost four starters off last year’s team and pretty important pieces. So this year we had aspirations, of course, to make a deep run in the playoffs this year, but we also knew that it was going to be a work in progress as we had a lot of young players stepping into important roles as they needed to develop through the season,” head coach Charles Morrison said.
He said back at the beginning of the year the team was “a little rusty,” but he assured his players that if they kept putting in work they would improve at every phase.
“That’s kind of what we’ve done this year – take advantage of every opportunity to get better,” Morrison said.
The five seniors – Ray Anderson, Max Morrison, Ben Frazier, Seth Mitchell, and Jackson Carter – have shown their leadership to the younger team members contributed to the team’s growth.
Coach Morrison said, in his opinion, Anderson is one of the best pitchers in the state of Alabama. It’s not just his leadership on the field but also off the field that makes him a key player.
Max Morrison is more of a “quieter personality,” but his “effort, the passion and the drive for winning” is what makes him such a leader, Coach Morrison said about his son. He has one of the highest base percentages and most stolen bases on the team and leads off. Of course, coaching his son as a senior makes this a special year for the duo in the playoffs he said.
Frazier is “without question one of the keys to our defense,” Coach Morrison said. He is also a pitcher they have confidence in on the mound. He said he’s wearing many hats on the team this year as well.
Mitchell plays second base and is in the number two slot in the line up. He has another high on base percentage and does a “great job on how he approaches each at bat,” according to Morrison.
Carter plays a combo of third base and left field. “He’s done a great job of coming up in critical situations all throughout the season,” Morrison said. He said he’s another one they can count on at the plate.
While they have great leadership in their seniors he said he knows they’ve got to be prepared for anything.
“There’s a lot of competition out there and so we know we’ve got our hands full,” Morrison said.
But, the seniors aren’t the only ones stepping up.
Alex Cook is a junior that Morrison said is another key at the plate. He is hitting third and leads the team this season in slugging percentage and extra base hits, along with RBIs.
In the first series of the playoffs he said, even though they won, it seemed like the team was little sloppier than usual. After a strong week of practice, the second series was a lot stronger he said.
“Really we dominated game one [against West End]. Ray Anderson a record setting performance in game one with 20 strikeouts. That’ll go down and it going be tied for second in the history of high school baseball in Alabama,” Morrison said. “Game two was more of a marathon ... what I really enjoyed and was proud of was our guys found a way to win.”
The Lions face Donoho on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at home, and they are familiar with the team as they’ve faced each other in the playoffs multiple times.
“We’re both excited about the challenge it poses for both of us,” Morrison said. “It should be very entertaining and should be fun to watch.”
