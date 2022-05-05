MUSCLE SHOALS, Alabama — May 5, 2022 – Jeremy Meeks, a Chartered Financial Consultant, has joined the financial services and wealth management program of Listerhill Financial Services located in Muscle Shoals, Ala.
Meeks brings several years of financial services experience to Listerhill Financial Services. A graduate of Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville and a thirteen-year resident of Fayetteville (Tenn.), Jeremy has served in the financial services industry since 1998.
The professionals at Listerhill Financial Services have provided financial services and wealth management through their association with LPL Financial since March 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.