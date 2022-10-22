Giving comes in many forms.
Sometimes, it even crosses state lines.
Little Zion MB Church and Melva Gray are prime examples of this, following their selfless giving to the residents of Jackson, Miss., who are in short supply of drinking water.
Gray, moved by the situation and Jackson and by God to do something about it, organized a water bottle drive for the people of Jackson, which took place on two days in late September.
“One morning, I got up and the Lord placed on my heart to do a water bottle drive for the residents of Mississippi,” Gray said. “I did take it before the church to get their approval with this vision God had given me. When you have a vision, for them (the community) to show up and push so you can reach that goal, it meant everything to me.”
The situation in Jackson involves many residents in the area who are in need of reliable water due to a shortage. According to an article by PBS, following President Joe Biden’s issuance of a state of emergency, the city also put into place a boil-water advisory.
While this happened in late August and early September, according to the article, the problem still remains in Jackson. The majority-Black city has roughly 150,000 residents.
The efforts of the members of the Little Zion MB Church and the Limestone community helped fill a need that was growing worse.
Gray got in contact with the mayor’s office of Jackson, who informed her exactly where to send the water once they shipped it from Little Zion’s Life Center across the state line to Jackson.
Their goal was to raise 10,000 bottle of water.
In total, they raised 11,450 bottle, exceeding their goal in large part due to the community’s efforts. According to Gray, some people would bring water by the cases, while another individual brought a pallet of water.
While it is currently unknown whether Little Zion will participate in another water bottle drive, Gray is happy to see the water go to a good cause and impact people in Jackson who need it most.
Furthermore, Gray is leading by example of the Golden Rule taught in so many churches: Treat others how you wold like to be treated.
“What would we want folks to do for us, if we here in Limestone County went through something so tragic, to not have water?” Gray said.
