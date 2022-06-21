This link will be updated live throughout the evening as election results are received.
Polls remain open until 7 p.m. in Limestone County. After polls close, results from each precinct are brought to the courthouse annex on Clinton Street. The News Courier will be reporting those results live from the annex.
Since a contest was filed over the primary for the Alabama District 2 House of Representatives race, The News Courier will also be in Lauderdale County to get vote updates for the district race there.
