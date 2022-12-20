The family of Levi Hays is honoring his memory this Christmas season with a challenge for others to do good.
Tuesday afternoon the family dropped off socks to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Department. Each pair had a candy cane and a Christmas challenge, such as pick up litter, say hello to everyone you meet or make a card for someone.
Athens Police shared the sock challenges with shoppers in downtown Athens.
Athens Police Officer Joe Kimery and Holly Hollman with the Mayor’s Office randomly approached shoppers to ask if they would accept the challenge.
Some will share photos of their good deeds using the hashtag #LiveLikeLevi.
Levi Hays was a local student who died in August, and Christmas was his favorite time of year the sheriff’s office shared.
