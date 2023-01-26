Three years ago, America lost a basketball icon, who was impactful to multiple generations of athletes, fans, and others.
Kobe Bryant, a proud “girl dad,” a multiple-time winner of the NBA Finals, MVP honors and Finals MVP honors, passed away alongside his daughter, Gianna, following a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020.
Nine people lost their lives total, sending a shockwave throughout America.
Local basketball coaches gave The News Courier their perspectives on how Kobe Bryant impacted the game of basketball and their players’ lives, along with how his tragic passing impacted them and their players.
Some head coaches answered questions via Q&A format, while others gave statements, and others participated in interviews with The News Courier.
Capriee Tucker — Head coach Athens girls basketball
Coach Tucker is an avid Kobe fan, going as far as having her assistant coaches and herself wear Kobe jerseys during a recent night commemorating the basketball legend.
“I have probably seen 4 or 5 documentaries about Kobe, about him growing up and working himself up the ranks,” Tucker said.
Like many of the local coaches, Tucker has the utmost respect for his work ethic. One thing coaches love about Kobe is that he preached greatness in all things, regardless of sport, hobby, profession or relationship.
“It does not even have to be necessarily in sports or in basketball, but just passion for anything you can, to do it 100 percent. Another big one for Kobe was work ethic. He was very adamant about being able to outwork (your opponent).”
Tucker has learned, through the documentaries and from people who knew Kobe best, Kobe had an unprecedented work ethic.
“He would sleep in the gym some nights, especially early on in his career. He would wake up at 4 a.m., he would go home, take a shower, eat, and then practice again,” Tucker said. “It is that never quit mentality. There is going to be adversity and ups and downs. There is going to be times when we’re down.”
Kobe was also an avid supporter of women’s basketball, as was a proud father of his daughters.
Tucker remembers how Kobe would support the WNBA in ways that would lead to widespread support of the league from other players, like something as simple as wearing an orange WNBA hoodie courtside of a game with Gianna.
“I think within, like, 72 hours that hoodie had sold out,” Tucker said. “Then you see other NBA players wearing it and supporting the WNBA. Not that they weren’t supporting it before, but I think it made a statement he was such a proponent of women’s basketball.”
Jessica Thompson - Head coach East Limestone girls basketball
“Kobe Bryant was probably the greatest competitor the game of basketball has seen to date. One of the things he will be remembered for is ‘the Mamba mentality,’ which is about embracing the grind and committing to be on a continuous journey of growth to greater heights.”
“Kobe taking time out of his retirement to pour into girls youth basketball and supporting the WNBA was huge for development and respect for the girls’ game. When Kobe spoke, people listened. Since his death, other big names in the basketball world have amped their support of the women’s game, which is huge in the basketball community.”
Danny Anderson — Head coach Athens boys basketball
Q: What about Kobe’s mentality do you try to instill in your players?
A: Kobe’s work ethic is unparalleled. He came in early and stayed late. He always did more than what was asked of him. He gave 100 percent in every drill. He was never satisfied and always looked for ways to get better.
Q: Despite not remembering Kobe in his prime, this generation of HS players have respect for Kobe. What does this say about him?
A: It’s a testament to how he honored the game of basketball. Kobe wanted to win at everything he did. The details on how he studied film and imitated his game after M.J. is unmatched.
Q: How did Kobe’s dedication to being a “girl dad” and good work off the court impact your life?
A: Kobe’s relationship with his daughter was the example for all dads. Kobe found time to invest and pour into his children. As a coach, I work many hours with others kids. Kobe’s relationship with his kids, I try to balance those long days and invest in my children the same way.
Shane Childress — Head coach Clements girls basketball
“We have talked about Kobe’s mentality and the way he approached the game. I mentioned to them how he lost in the finals, and a reporter asked him if he was going to get some much needed rest. He looked at her like she didn’t know who he was and said, ‘I’ll be in the gym tomorrow getting ready for next year.’”
Jake Moran — Head coach East Limestone boys basketball
“Kobe Bryant has always been my favorite player, he is my GOAT. Kobe epitomizes greatness to me because he did it all. He could score the ball at all 3 levels, he was a relentless defender and rebounder. His effort and energy never stopped throughout each and every game of his 20-year career. I was fortunate enough to be able to attend a game and witness his greatness in person, it’s a memory I will continue to share as I get older with my kids and my players.”
Q: What about Kobe’s mentality do you try to instill in your players?
A: As a team we talk a lot about our effort and energy. We are learning to practice with consistent energy and effort each and every day. So that we are able to put forth our best energy and effort for a full 32 minutes of a game. That mindset we talk about is a direction reflection of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality.
Q: Despite not remembering Kobe in his prime, this generation of HS players have respect for Kobe. What does this say about him?
A: I think it speaks for itself of the legacy Kobe Bryant had. A lot of players are good or great for a few seasons, but for two decades Kobe was one of the most feared and most respected players ever. That, to me, is what has made his legacy continue to live on even with the younger generation.
Kyle Owens — Head coach Clements boys basketball
Q: What about Kobe’s mentality do you try to instill in your players?
A: The Mamba Mentality. It gets mentioned often. The biggest thing we try to instill is the focus. With so much available to kids these days with phones and social media, getting them to focus is becoming tougher and tougher. Being mentally prepared is just as important as anything. Other things about his mentality we try and stress to our players is the hard work. The pushing to become good at what you do.
Q: Despite not remembering Kobe in his prime, this generation of HS players have respect for Kobe. What does this say about him?
A: Kobe meant a lot to his generation. Kobe taught an entire generation of athletes what it takes to prepare and dominate a sport. Kobe will leave a lasting impression on generations to come with the mindset he attacked the sport of basketball.
Q: How did Kobe’s dedication to being a “girl dad” and good work off the court impact your life?
A: Any time you see the best at what they do also show interest in other aspects of their life, it will have a lasting impression. We have seen the importance of community service and being able to give back to those in need. Kobe was a shining example of this.
Dakota James — Head coach West Limestone girls basketball
“I think Kobe had a giant impact on basketball and the way the game was played for an entire generation. I think today’s kids are more of the Lebron era, and a lot don’t remember Kobe. But growing up in that era and watching him do what he did was unbelievable.
A lot of people don’t understand the work and commitment it takes to get to the top and to stay there.
Some may look at it as crazy, but it’s just the commitment to work and ability to will your teams to win.”
Eric Smith — Head coach Elkmont boys basketball
Q: What about Kobe’s mentality do you try to instill in your players?
A: Kobe Bryant’s mentality was simply to be the best and never be outworked. We try to instill that mindset into our players today every single day. When you’re not working, your competition is.
Q: Despite not remembering Kobe in his prime, this generation of HS players have respect for Kobe. What does this say about him?
A: I’m a huge Michael Jordan fan, and always have been. He simply would not accept losing at any point. Kobe Bryant carried a lot of the same mental drive. That mindset, along with his work ethic, athleticism, and natural talent made him the great player he was and kids of later generations recognize that as well.
Q: How did Kobe’s dedication to being a “girl dad” and good work off the court impact your life?
A: As a dad of two outstanding young men, my kids mean the world to me. To see people try as hard as they can to be great parents is so meaningful. No parent is perfect, but the willingness to spend time with your kids is what it’s all about. I think Kobe was that kind of parent.
R.I.P. to Kobe, Gianna, John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton, and Ara Zobayan.
