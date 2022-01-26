“It feels like we are starting from scratch,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley CEO Michelle Linville said. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a significant decrease in the number of big brothers and sisters applying, while bringing an increase in the number of little brothers and sisters seeking mentors. Men applying to mentor have been especially hard to come by.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley opened its doors in 1982 and operates in four Alabama counties and three Tennessee counties. The nonprofit organization currently has a lengthy wait list of young boys hoping to be paired with a big brother or sister.
The lack of social interaction experienced during the pandemic has been especially difficult for many of the children waiting for a big brother or sister. BBBSTV currently has over more than kids from Limestone, Madison and Marshall counties in the enrollment process who will soon be ready to be paired with their “big.”
“We serve a variety of kids from all backgrounds and with different needs and interests. We match our bigs and littles according to those shared interests. The relationships they build often last for years to come,” Linville said. “I think we are the best kept secret in the Tennessee Valley.”
To become a big brother or sister, a person must be at least 18 years of age and be able to provide their own transportation. The application process includes several background checks, including driving and criminal records. Personal references are also required as part of the character background check. Applicants are asked to inform those used as references to help ensure timely communication.
Once an application is approved, an applicant will be interviewed in order to provide the best match to a little brother or sister.
“We ask for a one year commitment,” Program Director Audreanna Johnson said. “Bigs are expected to devote at least one hour a week with their little. Four hours a month is not a lot to ask.”
Johnson described the mentoring time as “super freestyle.”
