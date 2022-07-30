Athens High School Senior, Caroline Roberts, represented Athens High School as a National Youth Correspondent at the 2022 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University. Roberts was invited to attend this intensive study of journalism and media based on her academic achievements, leadership, and demonstrated interest in the field of journalism.
As a National Youth Correspondent, Roberts had the opportunity to hear from prominent journalists, CEOs, media experts and researchers. She also participated in hands-on, experiential learning and leadership development related to journalism, including serving in the role of Managing Editor in the newspaper simulation.
According to Roberts, “my experience was like no other. It was AMAZING! It allowed me to make connections with students across the country and friendships that will last a lifetime. It has motivated me to follow my dreams.”
National Youth Correspondents visited the Planet Word Museum, National Press Club, Washington Monument and more. During her time at Capitol Hill, Roberts met with both Senator Tuberville and Chief Counsel Mary Blanche Hankey. “After meeting with Tuberville and Hankey, I learned that even though you may come from a small city, you can still make it big!” said Roberts.
Roberts plans to pursue a career in sports journalism and received one college credit from George Mason University for the successful completion of this conference. She hopes to one day become a sports journalist for ESPN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.