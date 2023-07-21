Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. >From its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain, the College offers an innovative academic experience and more than 100 residential and online programs, including undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates. Champlain's distinctive career-driven approach to higher education embodies the notion that true learning occurs when information and experience come together to create knowledge. Champlain was listed among The Princeton Review's "The Best 388 Colleges" in 2023. Champlain is also featured in the 2024 Fiske Guide to Colleges as one of the "best and most interesting schools" in the United States, Canada, and Great Britain and was recognized as a 2023 College of Distinction for its "Engagement, Teaching, Community, and Outcomes." For more information, visit champlain.edu.