The Gadsden State Community College President's and Dean's Lists was released on June 1.
Athens local Mina Whittaker was named to the President's List. Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 4.0 with all A's and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the President’s List.
Other students from North Alabama like Huntsville, August Callaway; Hartselle, Savannah Free; and Decatur, Madison Williams also made the list. They are recognized in the story online at enewscourier.com.
