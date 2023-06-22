MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. — More than 4,100 students are on the spring 2023 Graduation List at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:
Morgan Watkins, of Elkmont - Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences
Meghan Thompson, of Harvest - Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences
Jonathan Gonzalez, of Harvest - Bachelor of Business Administration Cum Laude from MSU's College of Business
Natalie Albritton, of Athens - Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering
Hunter Brazeal, of Elkmont - Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Emily Broussard, of Athens - Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering
Lane Chatterton, of Ardmore, Tenn. - Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering
John Farmer, of Toney, - Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Grace Fleming, of Decatur - receiving a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education
Nicholas Jarrett, of Toney - Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences
Caroline Moody, of Harvest - Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Jacob Moore, of Harvest - Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering
Kalisha Yankey, of Athens - Master of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business
