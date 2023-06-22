Japanese,High,School,Classrooms,,2d,Illustration,-,At,Day,Time.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. — More than 4,100 students are on the spring 2023 Graduation List at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:

Morgan Watkins, of Elkmont - Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences

Meghan Thompson, of Harvest - Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences

Jonathan Gonzalez, of Harvest - Bachelor of Business Administration Cum Laude from MSU's College of Business

Natalie Albritton, of Athens - Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering

Hunter Brazeal, of Elkmont - Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Emily Broussard, of Athens - Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering

Lane Chatterton, of Ardmore, Tenn. - Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering

John Farmer, of Toney,  - Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Grace Fleming, of Decatur - receiving a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education

Nicholas Jarrett, of Toney - Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences

Caroline Moody, of Harvest - Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Jacob Moore, of Harvest - Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering

Kalisha Yankey, of Athens - Master of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business

