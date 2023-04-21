Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.