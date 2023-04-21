Miss Stormy Stringfield, 14, from Athens, qualified as a State Finalist in the National American Miss Alabama Pageant. The pageant will be held on May 24, at the beautiful Marriott Resort in Opelika, Alabama. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 to 24 in six different age divisions.
Stringfield will use her interests in acting, skateboarding, cooking, working with wood, cars, nursing, reading and clothes to help her at the summertime competition.
The newly crowned Miss Alabama Jr. Teen will receive prizes and awards, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses and will compete in the national pageant in Orlando, Florida. She has the chance to represent the great state of Alabama for the year.
Stringfield and the other contestants will compete in four overall categories: formal wear modeling, personal introduction, interview, and community service project. National American Miss also offers optional contests, such as the Top Model Search, Talent and Actress.
National American Miss is dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the pageant awards thousands in prizes to recognize and assisst in the development of young ladies nationwide.
The National American Miss Pageant System is the larges in the nation. The focus of this organization is to create future leaders and to equip them with real-world skills to make their dreams a reality. Families interested in learning more about this program may visit namiss.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.