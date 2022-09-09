This Look at Limestone shows photos from Sept. 3-9 by The News Courier staff or submitted by organizations.
The top left shows the Athens High School JROTC marching in the Trinity Grand Reunion parade on Sept. 3.
The top right and bottom left are photos of the first responders appreciation lunch served by First Baptist Church of Athens on Sept. 8.
The bottom right is a photo of Mayor Ronnie Marks and Meesha Emmett on Sept. 7 recognizing National Suicide Prevention Week.
