Students in the fifth and sixth grades at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy worked with Crawford's Gifts in Athens to collect more than 100 bears for Athens Police Department and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. The teddy bear drive was inspired by a challenge to help others in their community and by 1 Corinthians 13:7, which reads, "Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things." The collected bears were given to APD and LCSO so officers and deputies would have something on hand to give when responding to calls involving children.