ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Main Street announced the launch of the Athens Main Street Brand Ambassadors program.
The brand ambassadors will spend the year capturing unique and authentic experiences downtown. Through their efforts, they will showcase merchants, restaurants, events, and even suggest those unique experiences that only downtown insiders know. The ambassadors consist of a diverse group of high school students, parents, young professionals, and business owners. Also, key to the program is all areas of Limestone County is represented by an ambassador.
Samuel Barker – Junior at Athens State University majoring in Computer Science
Hillary Black – Athens Native with three children
Kelly Davis — Loan Officer Assistant for Synovus Bank in downtown Athens
Jamesa Fletcher – Works at Athens Boys & Girls Club; strives to serve her community
Emma Hammons – Junior at Athens High School; co-captain of color guard team
Melinda Jones — Adult New Programs and Outreach Coordinator at Athens-Limestone County Public Library
Felicia McGee – REALTOR/Owner at EXIT Realty Downhome in downtown Athens
Will Paustian – Senior at Clements High School
Devin Simmons — Jacksonville State University graduate – Public Relations & Marketing professional
Suzy Smallwood – Commercial Insurance Account Manager for Kilgro & Associates Insurance Agencies
Lisa Townsend – Lives in NW Limestone County, enjoys working on a farm and spending time with her family
Bama Vinson – REALTOR at Dream Key Real Estate; enjoys volunteering with the North Alabama Zoological Society
Blake Williams – Communication & Research Specialist for the Limestone County Economic Development Association
“Our brand ambassador program involves forming partnerships with people who love downtown Athens and want to share all the great things there are to experience in our historic, lovely city,” Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said.
