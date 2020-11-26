A turkey may arguably be the most important dish at the holiday gathering, but holiday food safety is the most important aspect. It is important to take safety precautions when sharing a meal with family this Thanksgiving.
Food safety at home
Janet Johnson, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System regional food safety and quality agent, said we trust farmers and food processors to keep food safe as it makes its way to our homes, but it is up to individuals to keep it safe at home.
“The way you shop at local grocery stores can help bring home safer food,” she said. “Separate raw meats from fresh vegetables and other food products to prevent cross-contamination.”
Shoppers should head straight home after visiting the grocery store, unless a cooler is handy to keep cool items cold. Put away frozen and refrigerated foods first. The temperature inside your refrigerator should be 40 degrees or lower, and the freezer should be 0 degrees or lower.
Johnson recommends purchasing a thermometer for the freezer and refrigerator to be sure temperatures are ideal for safely storing foods.
Buffet-style holiday food safety
“Because COVID-19 is not transmitted through food, prepared food itself is not a safety concern,” Johnson said. “However, COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets, so people talking over food or not practicing good personal hygiene — especially hand washing — can transmit the virus.”
For this reason, experts are recommending small gatherings with people who are “staying within their bubble,” Johnson said.
Serving hot food
Johnson said hot food can sit out for up to four hours. However, immediately discard after that point. If the plan is to store food and enjoy it again later, it should only sit out for two hours before returning to the refrigerator.
“Label the leftovers going into the refrigerator,” she said. “After two or three days in the refrigerator, either freeze or discard leftovers.”
Serving cold food
Cold food on ice or with a temperature of below 70 degrees Fahrenheit can sit out for up to six hours. After six hours, it should be discarded. Like hot food, if the plan is to store it for later, it can sit out for about two hours before it should be refrigerated again.
Label leftovers and only keep them in the refrigerator for two to three days before freezing or discarding.
“Pay attention to the food type, as some foods do not freeze well,” Johnson said.
For more help or to ask questions, visit www.aces.edu or call 256-232-5510.
— Katie Nichols
