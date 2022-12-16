There is creativity amid chaos and hope amid war.
That’s the message learned from a visit with Mila Zsidisin, a former UAH educator who is originally from Ukraine. She met with Youth Commissioner Emma Lovell, the representatives from the Mayor’s Office, and Limestone Area Community Foundation.
Youth Commissioners collected 358 pairs of socks and a box of long underwear for men, women, and children in Ukraine. The project is through Mila, the Limestone Area Community Foundation, and United Way.
Mila displayed artwork that Ukrainian children made to include in first aid kits for soldiers. She said troops need encouragement as well as supplies.
“My heart is beating for the Ukrainian Army,” one child wrote.
The Youth Commission is going to work with Mila on an art display at City Hall after the Christmas holidays.
