Members of the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission held a mock City Council meeting to learn hands-on the local government process.
Youth Commissioners took on leadership roles, playing the part of Mayor, City Council President, City Councilmembers, City Attorney and City Clerk.
Councilwoman Dana Henry, Mayor Ronnie Marks and Attorney Shane Black talked them through the process of conducting a meeting and the importance of local involvement.
The Youth Commissioners held a mock special-called Council meeting to discuss a temporary curfew for those under 18 due to ongoing vandalism and gang-like activity.
Students played every role from mayor to council president to attorney to police chief to concerned parent. The special called meeting focused on establishing a temporary local curfew for those under 18 to combat ongoing vandalism.
Sawyer Forrester held up a protest sign and told the Council, “This is supposed to be America.”
Christina Jones portrayed an angry citizen who disrupted the meeting to the point that “Police Chief” Malea Wiggins said, “She’s got to go,” and escorted her out.
“Council President” Claire Lawrence said she enjoyed running the meeting, and wanted to keep everything in order without being rude when she had to bang her gavel to quiet the crowd down.
They voted 3-2 to have a curfew, and the “Mayor” put them on notice she may veto it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.