This is the eighth installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been selected by their peers as Teachers of the Year at Athens City Schools.
Name: Megan Butler
School: Athens Middle School
Grade Level(s) You Teach: 7th and 8th Grade
Subjects You Teach: 7th grade ELA Co-teacher and 7th/8th Eagle Enrichment
Degrees & Granting Institutions:
M. Ed. Collaborative Education, University of Alabama A&M Where is your hometown? Kimball, Tenn.
Why did you become a teacher? I became a teacher, because so many of my former teachers have had a profound impact on my life. If I can do that for even one student, I will consider myself to have had a successful career.
How many years have you been a teacher? 5
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? 4
The best part of my day is 7:30 a.m., when students begin entering the building. I love seeing former and current students, and having a few minutes to catch up and say good morning!
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? My greatest source of inspiration is my mom, Rhonda Butler. She overcomes adversity with a positive attitude and compassion in her heart.
I hope to inspire my students: Facing any situation with a positive attitude, especially difficult situations.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? Don’t be afraid to ask for help. “The most valuable resource that all teachers have is each other. Without collaboration, our growth is limited to our own perspectives.” -Robert John Meehan
What is your greatest hope for your students? My greatest hope for my students is for them to become autonomous, life-long learners.
What are your hobbies, interests, or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family? I love coaching volleyball at AMS and for a local club team. I also enjoy kayaking with Jared, and hiking with him and my three dogs!
What is your favorite quote? “It’s not joy that makes us grateful, it’s gratitude that makes us joyful”
It is the season of Thanksgiving. For what are you most grateful? I am most grateful for my soon-to-be husband and my family’s health and happiness!
Anything else you would like to add: Praise God for this amazing honor, and thank you to my Athens Middle School family!
