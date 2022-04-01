Familiar faces comprise both the men’s and women’s Final Four, set to begin on Saturday from New Orleans and Minneapolis, respectively, with familiar powerhouse names dominating the tournament to reach the national semifinals.
For the men’s tournament, it is blue-bloods galore, with Duke set to face their arch rival in North Carolina, and Villanova set to face Kansas in the other national semifinal matchup.
While there is a No. 8 seed in the Final Four, it happens to be North Carolina, a top five basketball school all time in most people’s eyes. With them taking on their hated Duke, another top five basketball program all time, this game has all the makings for an instant classic.
In the other matchup, Kansas – another top five program – takes on up-and-coming Villanova, who has been arguably the most successful basketball program over the past 15 seasons.
While fans don’t like it when tournaments go “chalk” and the top seeds win out, the run by No. 15 seed St. Peter’s combined for the high level of competition to be seen by these four teams duking it out should quench their thirst for a satisfactory tournament.
In the women’s Final Four, arguably the four most successful programs of recent memory are the four teams left standing (Notre Dame also has a case to be in the top four).
UConn, the greatest women’s basketball program of all time, takes on Stanford, a perennial Final Four member.
South Carolina, becoming an unstoppable force under the leadership of head coach Dawn Staley, takes on Louisville, a No. 1 seed who has only lost four games on the season.
The only No. 2 seed in the Final Four is UConn, and very well may be the best No. 2 seed of all time, behind the leadership of star player Paige Bueckers. The other three teams are all No. 1 seeds.
While the eight teams comprising the men’s and women’s Final Four all sit at the big-kid table in the college basketball historical landscape, meaning there are no huge upsets left to be had, but the chance of seeing high-level play for a chance to go to the title game is almost a guarantee.
Updates on the Women’s Final Four will be provided online as soon as the scores are final.
Men’s Final Four game 1: No. 2 Villanova vs.
No. 1 Kansas — 5:09 p.m. on TBS
Kansas is favored in this game by -4.5 points, according to ESPN. Coming off their scorching second half that set records, where they outscored the Miami Hurricanes 47-15, as well as being the higher seed, Kansas was the natural favorite.
However, no one should be convinced Kansas has this in the bag. Villanova is rich with good coaching, talent and experience.
Even with one of their best players, Justin Moore, out with an apparent achilles injury, players such as Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels will keep their spirits up and the score close.
Men’s Final Four game 2: No. 2. Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina — 7:49 p.m. on TBS
This will be one for the ages in a matchup that has everything. The sport’s top rivalry is going to determine who plays for a national championship, all the while coming in Coach K’s final season.
This is another matchup where the favored team (Duke by four points) is not the team to keep on eye on. North Carolina may very well be the hottest team in the country, and they would enjoy nothing more than ending Coach K’s career right on the heels of bursting Cinderella’s bubble in St. Peter’s.
However, a more powerful motivator than ruining Coach K’s season is sending him off with a title, and Paolo Banchero and the Blue Devils have a chance to do that. They dominated Arkansas start to finish, who was a team that had just defeated Gonzaga.
While the Duke players remain to appear cool, calm and collected, there has to be an extra motivating factor to propel the Blue Devils to the title game against either Kansas or ‘Nova.
Look for this one to be a fist fight. It will come down to if Duke can slow down Brady Manek of UNC, a task no one in the tournament (other than the refs) have been able to accomplish.
Women’s Final Four game 1: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Louisville — 6 p.m. on
ESPN
South Carolina is the clear favorite in this game, as Dawn Staley has established something with the Lady Gamecocks that will not be easy to mirror or surpass. Staley has established an SEC powerhouse at parallels the great Pat Summitt’s run with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. South Carolina, along with UConn and Stanford, seem to be in the Final Four this year. Do not expect this to be an easy game for Louisville.
However, the Lady Cardinals are no joke, either. and upsets have happened in the Women’s Final Four in recent memory. UConn is not guaranteed to win every year. Crazy moments can happen, such as when Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale made two game-winners in the Final Four and title game, respectively.
Women’s Final Four game 2: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 UConn — 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
UConn, being the perennial powerhouse that they are, are hard to pick against. However, they are facing another powerhouse that can only be challenged in prestige by the Huskies and South Carolina. UConn has the best player on either team in Paige Bueckers. Playing in her home city of Minneapolis, and no stranger to the spotlight, Beuckers is ready for the big stage and to cement herself as the next great to come through the UConn Husky program. Head man of the Huskies, Geno Auriemma, is the Coach K of women’s basketball, who has had the most historic run in the entire lifetime of women’s basketball.
However, the Pac-12’s best team, Stanford, has only lost three games all year.
