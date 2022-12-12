Brady Allen Thorton
courtesy photo

The Russellville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brady Allen Thornton. Mr. Thornton is a 44-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen on Dec. 11, 2022, around 9:00 pm leaving his residence in Russellville, Alabama. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Brady Thornton, please call the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230.

