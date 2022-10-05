Major League Fishing, the world’s largest tournament fishing organization, announced that the 2022 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Wild Card Regional will take place on Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Ala., Nov. 11-12. The two-day event, hosted by Decatur Morgan County Tourism, will launch from Ingalls Harbor in Decatur.
Anglers must have entered all five events within a Phoenix Bass Fishing League division during the 2022 season and fished at least two of them in order to be eligible to fish the Wild Card. In addition, anglers who fish in a regular BFL Regional are ineligible.
Anglers will take off from Ingalls Harbor, located at 701 Market St. NW in Decatur, at 7 a.m. each day of competition. Weigh-ins will be held at the harbor both days beginning at 3 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend the event or follow the action online through the “MLF Live” weigh-in broadcasts at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
The full field competes both days at the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Wild Card, with winners determined by the heaviest two-day catch. The top six boaters and top six Strike King co-anglers will advance to the 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American, held on Lake Hartwell in Seneca, S.C., May 31 – June 2.
Entry for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Wild Card is now open and runs through Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 5 p.m. Anglers can enter by phone at (270) 252-1000.
The 2022 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season and five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, advance to one of six Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regionals.
The top six finishers in each regional will qualify for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.
For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
About Major League Fishing
Major League Fishing (MLF) is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, producing more than 250 events annually at some of the most prestigious fisheries in the world, while broadcasting to America’s living rooms on CBS, the Discovery Channel, the Outdoor Channel, CBS Sports Network, the World Fishing Network, and on-demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with offices in Benton, Kentucky, the MLF roster of bass anglers includes the world’s top pros and more than 30,000 competitors in all 50 states and 13 countries.
