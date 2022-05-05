If your mother is still on this side of heaven, please honor her tomorrow. Regardless of your personal history with one another, she gave you life. You were not aborted. You are here because of her — even if your life is a mess.
Mothers and their children don’t always see eye to eye — it’s rare that any two human beings do.
It is my sincere hope that your relationship with your mother has always been good — though not always the case. Sometimes they are downright strained and ugly.
Roles change over time, too, making certain times harder to agree. Many mothers have a hard time letting go of their children, allowing them to make unwanted choices and learning from their mistakes is hard for a mom. Most mothers would love to make the right choices for their children, but fortunately our Creator endowed us with the freedom to be agents unto ourselves, meaning we will make wrong choices and fail.
It is easier if moms allow young children the luxury of choices. “Do you want to wear the green shirt or the blue one?” is still a choice. It helps youngsters develop as they recognize, despite limitations that they do have a say — a voice.
Now, don’t expect anyone to honor me as Mother of the Year, let alone the decade or century, but with personal experience, a keen perception and eye as a student of human behavior, I’m now at the ripe old age where I’ve actually learned a few things simply by observation.
As parents, we want our children to be loved and cherished by others as much as we love and cherish them. Raising responsible, obedient, pleasant, curious, considerate, kind, honest and hard working offspring is a chore. It requires constant monitoring, sacrifice and lots of prayers and trust as they stretch their wings in preparation for adulthood.
Unlike our feathered friends, homo-sapiens do not normally shoo them out of the nest to test their wings. We tend to cling to them and, in turn, want them to cling back, despite often yearning for those empty nest days.
Is it that we don’t trust them, or is that we don’t trust the success of our parenting skills? Perhaps it’s a bit of each.
If you are currently overwhelmed in your matriarchal role, know that you are not alone. Even the best have experienced the same frustrations and exasperations.
Honestly, there are a few females who should never have borne children, because frankly, they totally lack a nurturing nature. While rare, most of us have encountered one or more.
Far more common is the woman who naturally nurtures, tends and cares for others, especially children.
Moms come in all shapes and sizes, cultures and philosophies and all degrees of engagement with their offspring. Some moms micromanage, hover and overprotect, actually thwarting their child’s development. The ultimate goal is to help children grow into responsible, accountable, self-reliant adults who can manage their own affairs and support themselves.
Other mothers are more like fowls that hurry them out of the nest, often too soon. Give them some responsibility. Hold them accountable. Teach them to treat others as they wish to be treated. Teach them to be kind, considerate and — at the very least — tolerable.
Some have grown up without ever meeting or knowing their mother. Some were given away, and God bless those who gave their child a better life with an infertile couple.
Every woman is a mother, whether or not she has given birth. Think of the wonderful aunts, neighbors, teachers and others in our lives that influenced us for good along the way. We need all the good examples we can find, even if blessed with the Mother of the Century.
My own mother and I had a complicated relationship throughout most of our lives. Without detailing concerns and issues, suffice it to say that deep down I know that she loved me — at least I know that now, though it certainly was an elusive concept for most of my life.
Despite that I have always tried to live the Ten Commandments, including “Honor thy father and thy mother” with the promise “that your days may be long upon the land ... “
What does that mean? To me it commands that, regardless of our relationship, it is my duty to live my life in a way that will never dishonor my parents. That has been my quest. Honoring my Heavenly Father and relying on His wisdom has helped me accomplish that goal.
To every woman, especially bereaved ones, my wish for you is to have a Happy Mother’s Day. You are endowed with a gift from on high.
