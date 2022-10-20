Abundant sunshine. High 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: October 20, 2022 @ 12:51 pm
Motorists are advised to avoid 65 Northbound and Southbound around Limestone County, and also advised to avoid 565 Eastbound, due to stand-still traffic.
