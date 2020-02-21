Limestone County commissioners and crew members on Thursday removed what was left of a large willow oak tree that fell during a thunderstorm earlier this month.
Commission Chairman Collin Daly, District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet and about 10 county employees worked in a slushy mix of rain and ice to clear the trunk, roots and other pieces of the tree.
"I hate to have guys out here in this weather, but I'm thankful they're working for us," Daly said. "Without them, we couldn't do this."
Standing, the willow oak was about as tall as the Limestone County Courthouse. A crew from the City of Athens worked to clear Marion Street and free the five cars under the tree the morning after the storm.
In the days since, residents from all over the county asked what would be done to preserve what was left of the tree and preserve the memories of anyone who stood, sat, played or otherwise hung out under its branches. Daly said several people stopped by the courthouse to snag a piece of the tree to keep at home.
"It's a community tree," he said. "It belongs to taxpayers. It's on taxpayer property."
With that in mind, Daly said current plans are to take it to a local lumber company to see what can be salvaged. A local woodworker volunteered to build something to put in the courthouse.
"We don't want to dispose of it," Daly said. "We want to do something that's going to honor the community."
Commissioners are still discussing how best to distribute smaller pieces to residents who want them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.