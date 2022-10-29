Mt. Pisgah Baptist Academy recently released the names of the students on their A and B honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year.

A Honor Roll

Ashlyn Clark, Lucy Clark, Miles Clark, Alice Clem, Timothy Clem, Melissa Clinard, Aaliyah Davis, Arlen J Davis, Dallas Dumas, Haileigh Dumas, Knoxleigh Dumas, Jaxon Kiefer, John Mark Mena, Joshua Mena, Micah Mena, Julianna Morales, Nathan Morales, Hudson Morell, Jesse Stevenson

B Honor Roll

David Dumas, Brelynn Hallmark, Harper Morell, Jason Parker, Stuart Patton, Bryan Ricketts, Cory Ricketts, Dustin Ricketts, Easton Ricketts, Jakob Stevenson

