MONTGOMERY – The Alabama High School Athletic Association is saddened to learn of the death of George Evans, 78, a Hall of Fame basketball official who was a leader and mentor the AHSAA for more than 50 years. Mr. Evans passed away Monday, May 15.
Evans was the brother Joe Evans, who served as Associate Executive Director of the AHSAA for a decade. He preceded his brother in death passing away in 2021.
“George Evans and his brother Joe Evans played major roles in the success of the AHSAA,” said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs. “While Joe was a mentor to our coaches and administrators, George did the same for our contest officials.
“George’s calm, consistent and caring demeanor made every game he officiated very special. I can’t count the number of championship games he officiated in the AHSAA. I do know that when he walked on the court, both teams knew they were going to get the very best officiating possible. Growing up in Greenville, I can tell you George Evans was an inspiration to me and so many others. He served his fellow man well. We all should live our lives like he lived his.
“He not only helped make us a better association serving the needs of our students regardless of color or background, but he was also a pioneer who helped set the standard for officiating in this state as well.”
George Evans, who became the first black to serve as president of the Selma City Council, was later elected Mayor of Selma serving in that capacity from 2007-2016. He stood alongside President Obama as mayor at the 50thanniversary if the Selma to Montgomery March.
He served as a basketball official in the AHSAA for 30 years. After retiring from officiating, he served as a district director for basketball officiating for the AHSAA and served as Director of Officials for the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) college conference.
He once said, “My years officiating helped me be a better public servant.
Evans grew up in Selma graduating from Hudson High School and later St. Mary College.
A life-long educator, he served the community of Selma and Dallas County a teacher, coach, principal and served as Superintendent of Education.
Former AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese remembered Evans’ personal qualities the most.
“George Evans’ educational accomplishments as a teacher, coach, administrator and official are far reaching,” said Savarese. “But his greatest achievement was his personal example of how to live your life with kindness, humility, grace, and dignity. His life examples taught each of us how to be better people.”
Evans was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2002. His brother Joe was inducted in 2013.
Evans established the Evans Special Needs event once his Mayoral days ended. Recognized nationally for his mayoral leadership, the George P. Evans Building in Selma is named in his honor.
Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, remembers Evans fondly. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of George Evans,” Dean said. “He was a well-respected individual throughout the Selma community and the entire state of Alabama. His impact as an educator, official, mentor, and a leader will still be felt for many years to come. My condolences to his wife and children. He was a family friend and he will be tremendously missed.”
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
