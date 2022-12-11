The accompanying poem hangs by the front door at the home of Geneva Downs. Written by Geneva’s niece Cassie Burchell, the poem captures the meaning behind each hand stitched heirloom Geneva has assembled and gifted to her family and friends.
Geneva Downs taught herself the art of quilting shortly after marrying her husband, Wendell, in 1955. The couple worked on their farm for many years before Wendell took a job with Athens Sanitation Department.
Her mother was also a quilter. “She didn’t have all the pretty pieces that we have now,” Geneva said.
Eventually, Geneva found a job in Athens making pants, blouses, and other items. “We had a lot of scraps and they got where they would give them to us. We’d take them home in big, long sacks. I got where I took those to her and it just thrilled her all over because she had pieces to work with,” Geneva said.
In her mid-twenties, Geneva and Wendell were expecting a child. The baby was stillborn, and she took the cloth diapers and used them to make two quilts. “She took those cloth diapers and made a lining for a quilt that is on the bed I sleep on. That is probably the one that has the most emotion in it,” Geneva’s sister Martha Burchell said.
Over the years, Geneva became a self taught master of her craft. Burchell began entering Geneva’s quilts each year at the Cullman County Fair. “They always welcomed them, and she won every year I took anything,” Martha said.
“I forgot how many ribbons I got. I think I counted them one time, but I forgot,” said Geneva.
Geneva also enjoyed embroidery and cross stitch but has since given those up. She also made herself and others clothes, but she is partial to quilting. I’m trying to keep my hands going and my mind cultivated,” she said.
She also prefers to work on her quilts all by herself. Martha said she doesn’t want anybody else’s work on her quilt because “her work is better.” Geneva smiled and added, “One day I was at my niece’s and there was a quilt on her bed. I said, ‘Oh look at those stitches! Whoever did that did a good job.’ Well, I thought I was praising someone else’s work, and come to find out, I was standing there praising myself. It sure was pretty.”
Almost seventy years later, Geneva has created hundreds of beautiful quilts that are treasured by friends and family. In celebration of her 90th birthday, Geneva’s family surprised her by organizing a quilt show featuring Geneva’s quilts and other hand-stitched heirlooms. Family and friends brought back quilts made by Geneva for the show.
