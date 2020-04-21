State and local officials are kicking off National Work Zone Awareness Week by reminding drivers to keep themselves and road workers safe throughout the year.
Records show an increase in work zone crashes from 2017 to 2018, with 4 out of 5 fatalities being motorists, not workers. Across the United States, 754 people died in roadway work zone crashes in 2018, including 34 fatalities in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Transportation encourages drivers to make sure 2020 doesn't show similar numbers.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the shipment of essential goods is vital, ALDOT employees are working hard to advance the maintenance and construction that's required for our roads," said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator. "Today and every day, we ask drivers to drive alert around work zones and slow down to make sure the people taking care of our roads get home safely."
The same topic is often discussed at Limestone County Commission meetings, and Monday's meeting in the Limestone County Courthouse was no exception. When discussing ongoing and upcoming road projects, commissioners said keeping work zones safe for drivers and employees would be a determining factor in some roads staying open to traffic while crews worked.
"A lot of these roads are real heavily traveled roads," Commission Chairman Collin Daly said. "... It doesn't take but just a few minutes more to be safe and get home to your family."
One of the projects discussed Monday involved work on New Cut Road in District 4. Commissioners had approved resurfacing and striping 2.86 miles of New Cut Road, from Blackburn Road to Alabama 99, last year as part of a list of projects to be paid for through Gov. Kay Ivey's Rebuild Alabama infrastructure plan.
"We want to keep traffic flowing (during the project), but if it becomes a safety issue, we'll close the road to through traffic," District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison said.
He advised drivers to obey the flag men, obey the follow trucks and slow down. If possible, find an alternate route and help reduce the amount of traffic in a work zone.
Other projects
Commissioners on Monday approved replacing one of the projects on the Rebuild Alabama list, the resurfacing and striping of Newby Road between Gray Road and U.S. 72, with a similar project on Copeland Road. District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner said crews had already been out preparing Copeland Road for work.
Road crews recently finished working on Bethel Road from Alabama 251 to the county line, and District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet thanked the Limestone County Sheriff's Office for their help guiding traffic, which further ensures work zone safety.
"It really made a difference on it and I think it sped the project up a bit," Sammet said. "... All the crews have done exceptional work and I appreciate all of them."
ALDOT's advice
ALDOT offered the following tips for driving in or near work zones:
• Drive alert. Don't distract yourself with text messages, food or other activities that take your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road. Look out for workers, reduced speed limits and narrow driving lanes;
• Slow down. Don't drive beyond the posted speed limit and keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you; and
• Watch out for large trucks. Maintain a safe distance on all sides of your vehicle so you don't clip a nearby vehicle and cause either of you to crash into the work zone.
