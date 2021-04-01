Ask anyone who lives in a small-town community, and they're likely to tell you the residents there take care of each other like family. In Elkmont, a new chapter of Neighborhood Bridges is helping residents do just that.
The chapter currently focuses on three schools in Limestone County: Piney Chapel Elementary, Elkmont Elementary and Elkmont High. With the help of advocates in each school, needs are found and submitted, then shared on the chapter's social media profiles so that people in the community can help meet them.
Area director LuLu Campbell, an instructional coach at Elkmont High, said she learned about Neighborhood Bridges through a friend who works with the Ardmore chapter of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit and thought it would be a great fit for Elkmont. Campbell said she worked with Lindsay Lane North, the Elkmont Foundation and the Town of Elkmont to bring the idea to life in the community.
"We're starting with the schools right now because that's easiest for us, but it's also the community," Campbell told The News Courier. "We want the tangible needs in our community filled."
In the chapter's first month, community members have provided clothing and shoes for two students and restocked a care closet at Elkmont High that provides personal hygiene items and feminine products for students. Campbell said they were also able to collect six bags of donated items for a mother and daughter who lost their home and belongings to a fire.
"Elkmont takes care of its people, and to have this many needs filled ... is better than we could have thought," Campbell said.
Campbell explained part of her job as area director is to make sure the information shared with each posted need is specific enough to meet the need without identifying the student or family with that need. For example, a post made over the weekend is seeking socks for someone with shoe size 9.5, shirts in a large or extra-large size and pants in a medium or large that aren't jeans.
As for who the person is, all the post says is that the child is a boy in middle school. It doesn't mention which school or grade, and to help him, donors are asked to complete a form on the Neighborhood Bridges website.
Campbell said they can also message her through social media. The chapter can be found on Facebook at "Neighborhood Bridges Elkmont," on Twitter at @bridgeselkmont, or on Instagram at @elkmontbridges.
Visit https://bit.ly/ElkmontBridges or https://bit.ly/ArdmoreBridges to view current and former needs in Limestone County, or to learn more about Neighborhood Bridges.
