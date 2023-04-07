Thanks to a special contribution in honor of Bessie Marie Woodfin, the Athens-Limestone Public Library now has a new bookstore.
Harold Woodfin, son of Bessie Woodfin, shared that his mother was an avid reader, board member of the library, active member of Friends of the Library, volunteered at Athens Elementary Schools, and worked in the library at the First Baptist Church in Athens.
Harold said that his mother would be proud of this moment not for her glory, but for the recognition of the library. Harold added that the idea of donating to the library came from his sister, Phyllis Borum. Thinking of how much their mother loved reading and her support of the library, all three of Miss Woodfin’s children were on board with donating to the cause.
As part of the dedication that took place on Tuesday, a plaque and picture are prominently displayed outside and inside the bookstore. Katie Lee, who represents the Library Foundation, said that the financial donation that was made means that they can provide funding to the library as the library continues their mission to be a part of and provide for the community.
Very fittingly, Tuesday, April 4, was Library Giving Day as the bookstore was dedicated in honor of Miss Woodfin. Lee shared that books that are purchased in the Bessie Marie Woodfin Bookstore support the Friends of the Library which is part of the library foundation. Books can be added to the bookstore through donations from the community.
When it comes to those who are looking for ways to honor their loved ones as Miss Woodfin’s children have, Harold Woodfin says to search your memory banks and remember those things that were important to your loved one and reach out to those organizations. Harold added that knowledge, understanding of words, and comprehension really do help you in your walk on this earth and Miss Woodfin was a strong advocate of that and education.
The Bessie Marie Woodfin Bookstore is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays for the community to purchase books or drop off book donations.
This is the second bookstore to open up within the library this year. Greene Books opened up its first storefront in the library back in February after starting out as a mobile bookstore. It is also open on Saturdays.
For more information about the library or the library foundation, you can go to ALCPL.org or ALCPLFoundation.org. You can also follow the Athens-Limestone Public Library on Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.