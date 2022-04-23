The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama announced it would construct a 3,000-square-foot Teen Center for Advancement on the Athens Boys and Girls Club campus as part of a regional workforce strategy to prepare underserved youth for jobs and to equip them to reach their potential.
This facility will accommodate workforce readiness, college and career preparation programs and a program dedicated to providing teens with access and opportunities to pursue a great future.
Existing facilities on the campus will receive renovations as well to ensure it meets the safety standards of the Childcare Management Agency.
