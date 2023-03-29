New images for 1982 woman found dead in Alabama

In April 1982, a deceased white female was found in the Fosters area of Tuscaloosa County on the Black Warrior River. The victim’s body was found in good condition and very near to the time of her death, likely within 24-48 hours. Autopsy examination revealed that her death was criminal, and she suffered extensive trauma. Color 35mm photographs were taken of her and these photographs were used at the time in an attempt to identify her. Investigators spent a great deal of time searching missing person reports, and publicizing this case, but were unable to identify the victim. The more recent investigation into her identity has included exhumation. The case has been investigated diligently, and has been revisited throughout the years, but the victim has never been identified.
Recently the Sheriff’s Office worked with the FACES Lab at Louisiana State University to create new images of the victim from the original photographs and medical records. The FACES Lab (Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services) utilizes forensic imaging to create images of victims that are life-like, and more representative of how a victim would have actually appeared in life. The images provided are in both color and black and white. We are releasing these images to the public now in hopes that an acquaintance or family member may recognize the victim, so that she can be identified, and provide new leads into the investigation of her death.
The victim was a white female, 5’3” tall, with black/brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes and type “O” blood. She wore size 7 tennis shoes. The medical examiner reported that she previously been pregnant and/or given birth to a child sometime in her life.
If anyone believes that they recognize this victim, or has any information they believe may be relevant, please contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 752-0616 or the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.