Athens Parks and Rec had new playground equipment installed at Jimmy Gill Park, which now provides a playground for younger children and a playground for older children. One is for ages 2-5 and one is for ages 5-12.
New playground at Jimmy Gill Park
- For The News Courier
-
-
Online Poll
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Betty Christopher honored, family serves as grand marshal
- Four former correctional officers charged
- 320 acres donated to North AL Land Trust
- Local father and husband graduates as first generation student
- Stars align in Rogersville
- Restaurant scores Nov. 21-25
- Arrest reports Dec. 6
- Arrest reports Dec. 3
- Athens hosts mega signing for 11 athletes
- Mason Sisk back in court Friday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.