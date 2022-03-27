125 free walking tour opportunities in April

Community leaders from 25 towns and cities that stretch from Athens to Cull- man to Pell City and beyond will guide residents and visitors on walking tours through historic neighborhoods on the five Saturday mornings in April, according to the Alabama Tourism Department.
Each of the 125 tours will begin at 10 a.m. and is offered free, said tourism coordinator Pam Smith.
Communities participating in the 2022 Walking Tours
• The Athens tour will begin at the Athens Limestone Visitors Center. Contact Teresa Todd at (256) 232-5411.
• Bayou Le Batre’s tour will begin at Maritime Park. Contact Beth Fox at (251) 709- 7687.
• In Birmingham, tours will begin at the Fred Shuttlesworth statue outside of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. Contact Gina Mallisham at (866) 328-9696, ext. 211.
• The Bridgeport tour will begin at the walking bridge, located at 2 Bradley Ave. Contact Lt. Col. John M. Walker at (256) 845-3281.
• Courtland tours will be- gin at the Courtland Heritage Museum in the Downtown Square. Contact Linda Peebles at (256) 637-2707.
• Tours in Cullman will begin at the Cullman County Museum. Contact Drew Green at (256) 739-1258.
• In Decatur, the April 2 tour will begin at the Morgan County Archives on Bank Street; April 9 at Turner-Surles Community Center; April 16 at Decatur City Cemetery; April 23 at Delano Park Rose Garden; and April 30 at Old State Bank. Contact Danielle Gibson at (256) 350-2028.
• The Elba tours will begin at the Elba Chamber of Commerce. Contact Sandy Williams at (334) 879-3125.
• Enterprise tours will begin at the Pea River Historical Society on Main Street, near the Boll Weevil Monument. Contact Tammy Doerer at (334) 389-1554.
• Tours in the Fairhope area will begin downtown at the Fairhope Welcome Center, located at 20 N Section St. Contact Gabriel Gold-Vukson at (256) 740-4141.
• In Florence, the April 2 tour will begin at the Florence City Cemetery; April 9 at the Walnut Street Historic District; April 16 at The Forks of Cypress; April 23 at the intersection of North Court and Seminary Streets; and April 30 will take place on the University of North Alabama campus. Contact Linda Jones at (256) 740-4141.
• Foley walking tours will begin at the Foley Welcome Center. Contact LaDonna Hinesley at (251) 943-1200.
• In Huntsville, tours will take place on April 2 and April 9 and will begin at Alabama Constitution Hall Park. Contact Pam Williams at (256) 551-2368.
• Madison tours will begin downtown at the Madison Little Roundhouse on April 16 and April 23 only. There is not a tour on April 30. Contact Pam Williams at (256) 551-2368.
• Tours in Mobile will begin at the Visit Mobile Welcome Center located inside the History Museum of Mobile. Contact Michael Dorie at (251) 208-2017.
• Monroeville tours will be- gin at the Monroe County Museum, housed in the former Monroe County Courthouse in the downtown square. Contact Penelope Hines at (251) 743-2879.
• Downtown Montgomery tours will begin at the Winter Building at Court Square near the fountain. Contact Jennifer Grace at (334) 261-1107.
• Tours in Mooresville will begin at the historic Mooresville Post Office. Contact Nikki Sprader at (256) 509- 0422.
• In Moulton, tours will be- gin at the Lawrence County Archives. Contact Loretta Gillespie at (256) 476-1166.
• Pell City tours will begin at Pell City City Hall and will take place on April 2, April 9, April 23 and April 30. There is no tour on April 16. Contact Urainah Glidewell at (205) 338-3377.
• Downtown Prattville tours will begin at the Prattaugan Museum on Main St. Contact Barbara Gaston at (334) 361- 0961.
• Selma tours will begin at the Selma-Dallas County Public Library. Contact Sheryl Smedley at (334) 875-7241.
• In Sheffield, tours will begin at Sheffield City Hall located on N. Montgomery Ave. Contact at Jimmy Austin (256) 627-2953.
• The Springville tours will begin at Springville Museum. Contact Carol Waid at (205) 837-2586.
• Tuscumbia tours will begin at the The Palace Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop, located at 100 S. Main St. Contact Susann Hamlin at (256) 383- 0783.
Alabama is the only state in the nation to hold statewide, simultaneous walking tours. More than 38,000 individuals have participated in the walking tours since the beginning of the program 19 years ago.
For more information about the April Walking Tours, or Alabama Tourism Department, visit www.Alabama.Travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.