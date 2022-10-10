On Oct. 9, 2022, at approximately 6:42 a.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Pennylane SE in reference to a shooting involving juveniles.
Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives determined a 14-year-old male was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. At the time, the juvenile who was asked to meet the three acquaintances, was armed with a pistol.
While meeting with his acquaintances, a fifth juvenile appeared and produced a firearm, attempting to rob the juvenile who was asked to come and meet up with the original three. The juvenile then proceeded to pull his weapon to defend himself and shot the fifth subject.
Three juveniles involved in the robbery were charged with murder and robbery and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia. Due to their ages, names will not be released. Additional charges are pending.
No further details will be provided at this time.
“The defendants are accused of the above crimes and should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”
The 14-year-old male who was robbed and then shot the 14-year-old offender, has been charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol (as a minor). He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Cullman.
