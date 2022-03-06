150 years of worship

Stepping into the sanctuary at Trinity Congregational Church in Athens, one can sense the impact this house of worship has had on the countless people who have come through the doors. For more than 150 years, Trinity Congregational Church's has been the spiritual home to many including its founder, Mary Wells, the well-known principal of Trinity School.
On Feb. 26, 1871, the first church service of the Trinity Congregational Church was held at 3 o'clock in the afternoon. Miss Mary Frances Wells, the first principal of Trinity School, founded to educated newly freed slaves, gathered teachers and other community members to hold the church service at the school. Ten years later, former Trinity students donated money to build a new building. The church was located on the southwest corner of Market and Clinton Streets and dedicated on June 7, 1876.
During the Jim Crowe era, the church was burned and in 1930, Trinity Congregational Church moved to its present site under the leadership of Reverend W.J. Turrentine. He served as pastor for 30 years. The location on Brownsferry is where Union Forces, including the 110th U.S. Colored Infantry, built Ft. Henderson during the occupation of Athens, The only remnants of the fort sit just behind the historic church.
On Oct. 3, 2021, Trinity Congregational Church celebrated 150 years of faith, fellowship and service to the community. The church members still sit in the hand crafted pews built a century ago. The church's Moderator Dana Harris explained that traditionally the church celebrated the anniversary on Labor Day weekend.
“I think the purpose was in connection with the old school. Every two years, on Labor day weekend, they would have what they would call the Grand Reunion. The idea was to feed,” off the Grand Reunion to get people to come and celebrate the anniversary,” he said.
In recent years, the members of the church worked together to purchase new windows for the church. Each window was purchased in honor or in memory of another person.
“That showed us a lot about what we were willing to do. We are a very cooperative crew of folks. We don't always see things eye to eye, but we have never had a major falling out,” Harris said.
The small congregation at Trinity Congregational Church is made up almost entirely of elders and Harris does think about the church's future.
“We know eventually it could go down to zero. I think the reason we aren't pulling folks in, and we aren't the only ones, is we don't particularly appeal to the people who would come and keep things going,” Harris said. “Now, the younger generation wants to be entertained. The format here is basic. We come in, follow the script, have a sermon and go home. We have a traditional approach here.”
“We have had some pretty significant activities that have occurred here over the past 150 years. People, when they come, the first thing they love how inviting the sanctuary is. Many people have had their weddings here. We've had events here that center around cultural aspects of the community, Vacation Bible School, Bible study, Black History Programs and major Christmas programs. Former band director Dan Havely used to bring an ensemble to play here and that drew people. I am so glad I came here,” Harris said.
Trinity Congregational Church welcomes members of the community to come worship with them each Sunday. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., followed by a traditional worship service at 11 a.m. On every fifth Sunday, the church dedicates all time to Bible study. Trinity Congregational Church is located at 722 Brownsferry Street in Athens.
