Logan Byrd of Athens was just 2 years old when he was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy. The rare and progressive neuromuscular disease is the leading genetic culprit of infant mortality and causes difficulty with functions such as breathing, swallowing and walking. Now, Byrd is 17 years old, enrolled in college and — with a new breakthrough treatment that has slowed the progression of the rare SMA disease — his future is brighter than ever.
“It’s something I have dealt with for a long time. It has slowed me down, but I try my best to live as full a life as I can,” Byrd said. “It’s been difficult, but I have a great family and great friends that have really helped me to get through the years.”
As a child, Byrd did not realize how much SMA would affect his life, although he has always been wheelchair-bound. As he got a bit older, the difficulty he faced each day became more apparent, but he believes it has given him a great perspective on life.
“It showed me how little things can be so impactful. How much joy little things can bring to someone’s life. Simple things like sleeping can be very difficult for me. When I am laying down, I can’t turn onto my side on my own. I have to ask someone to help me turn over. Other things, like something as simple as slow dancing –– I couldn’t ever do that when I was in high school. It kind of got me down at times. I need help bathing and things like that. At times, it got kind of embarrassing asking for help in public. That is one thing people don’t think about sometimes –– how much help you really need in your day-to-day life,” Byrd said.
Recently, the first and only at home treatment (Evrysdi) was introduced for those with SMA.
“The medicine I am taking has been on the market for about two years. They wanted me to be on the trial period, but my parents and I made the decision that that wouldn’t be the best course for us. We waited for a while and, within the past six months, I started my treatment, and it’s simple. I take it by mouth every night before I go to bed, and it has really helped a whole lot,” Byrd said.
“With SMA, it is a progressive disease so you get weaker as you get older. This medicine — obviously I won’t walk or be jumping around — has definitely leveled the curve of the digression of my muscles. The doctors give me a manual muscle test, and its a point system. Over the last six months, I’ve got a point higher on all the tests they gave me, which is really good. It has definitely helped improve my life,” Byrd said. “One big thing is when I am in the car; I used to fall over a lot because I didn’t have the core strength. Now, this has helped me a lot so I don’t fall over when we are going around a curve in the car.”
“People with my disorder, by the time they are 30, they have a really hard time even getting out of bed. A large percentage of them are not able to join the workforce either. That was something I have had as a goal since I was very young –– being part of the workforce. I would like to continue to keep my job through retirement age. This medicine has helped me keep enough dexterity, muscle strength and endurance to be able to work a full 40-hour work week,” he said.
Byrd is at high risk of COVID-19, and he spent most of his time at home during the pandemic. He took advantage of the time spent at home by finishing high school. He is now enrolled at Calhoun Community College, where he is studying engineering. When he isn’t in school, he enjoys volunteering with his church, traveling with his family and playing video games with friends.
While Byrd is thankful for the new treatment, he gives credit to God and his family for his positive attitude and appreciation of life. He has learned great lessons for a young man of his age and wants to give encouragement to others through his personal story.
“I thank God every day that I wake up. He gives me a lot of strength to remember that I am not alone and that He is behind me. He gives me a lot of strength. Second, my support group that I have. My family and friends have really given me motivation to keep on going. I’m not going to lie and say I have never had depression and dark thoughts, but I think having a reminder that there are people out there that still love me and rely on me has given me the strength to continue going on,” he said.
“Even if you have a disability, mental or physical, you can still accomplish a lot if you put your mind to it and give it a lot of effort. I think you should also remember that you are not alone. You have people who love you and want to help you. I have learned to do that. You are not alone in this world, so accept help from the people offering it,” Byrd said. “I would like to shout out my patient and caring parents, Ryan and Becky Byrd. Also, my big sister, Dakota, who might be my best friend.
I also have a friend, Josh Griffith, who has taken me to doctor’s appointments, helped me when I was sick, and made me laugh on rough days. I can’t say enough about how much help my family, my friends, and my congregation are to me.”
